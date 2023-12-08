12 Dandruff Shampoos To Soothe Flaky, Itchy Scalps

The best formulas to keep flakes at bay, no matter your budget or hair type.

There’s nothing more frustrating than putting on your favourite sweater only to find a fresh dusting of white flakes peppering your shoulders within minutes. But as annoying as it is, a flaky scalp is nothing to be embarrassed about. Vancouver-based dermatologist Dr. Katie Beleznay says that about half the population will experience dandruff at some point.

While it’s incredibly common, dandruff can definitely put a damper on your good hair day. Thankfully, dealing with a flaky, itchy scalp is often as easy as switching up your haircare routine.

Read on to learn more about what causes flakes and the best dandruff shampoos to tackle the issue.

What is dandruff?

“Dandruff is not the result of having dirty hair or poor hygiene,” stresses Beleznay. The condition is caused by a yeast-like fungus called Malassezia, which is naturally found on the scalp and feeds on its natural oils. When the fungus grows out of control—because of stress, hormones, diet, environmental factors or sensitivity to hair products—it can lead to irritation.

This causes the scalp to shed dead skin cells more quickly, resulting in unsightly flakes and an oily scalp. Itchiness and redness often accompany dandruff as well.

Not all flakes are dandruff, however. An itchy, flaky scalp can also be the result of dry skin caused by a change in weather or a reaction to a new product. According to Beleznay, it can also be from conditions such as eczema, seborrheic dermatitis or psoriasis.

What are the best ingredients to treat dandruff?

For dandruff caused by an overgrowth of fungus, look for anti-dandruff shampoos with anti-fungal ingredients like zinc pyrithione, ketoconazole and selenium sulfide.

Whether you’re experiencing dandruff or dry skin, exfoliation is a great way to help get rid of flakes. Many formulas contain salicylic acid to gently slough off dead skin cells.

“It can also be helpful to rotate your dandruff shampoos so that you don’t gain resistance to a particular active ingredient,” recommends Beleznay.

The best shampoos for dandruff to shop now

Best dandruff shampoo overall

Neutrogena T/Gel Therapeutic Shampoo, $40



A favourite of dermatologists, this drugstore staple instantly soothes the scalp and gets rid of flakes surprisingly quickly. It contains coal tar, which works by loosening dead skin from the scalp and slowing down new cell growth to decrease flakes and dryness.

While Neutrogena T/Gel is famous for its unpleasant tar-like smell, it’s a problem that can easily be solved by using the shampoo as a treatment and following-up with a more luxurious formula applied from the mid-length of the hair down.

Word of warning: It can be quite drying, so be sure to finish off with conditioner or a hair mask. Use every time you wash your hair until the issue is under control, then once a week for maintenance.

Best drugstore dandruff shampoo

Dove Derma+Care Scalp Anti-Dandruff Shampoo, $8



For a budget-friendly option that doesn’t feel (or smell) like an anti-dandruff treatment, this line by Dove comes highly recommended by reviewers. It’s formulated with pyrithione zinc to target the root cause of dandruff and regulate sebum production.

Fans of the shampoo note that it takes care of dandruff while also leaving hair smooth, manageable and shiny.

Best luxury dandruff shampoo

Oribe Serene Scalp Balancing Shampoo, $71



If you’re not the type to sacrifice a pleasurable sensorial experience for results, this luxe shampoo has you covered. It contains salicylic acid, which is known for its gentle exfoliating powers, as well as Oribe’s Signature Complex to protect and strengthen the hair.

It’s suitable for all hair types—including colour-treated strands—and it provides relief from itching and dryness while sudsing up into a lovely, salon-worthy lather.

Best dandruff shampoo for curly hair

Shea Moisture African Black Soap Bamboo Charcoal Deep Cleansing Shampoo, $10



This shampoo takes care of flakes and product build-up without stripping hair of its natural oils which makes it a top contender for parched curly hair. It contains African black soap, bamboo charcoal, willow bark extract and tea tree oil to cleanse and refresh the scalp, as well as shea butter to hydrate curls.

While it doesn’t contain sulfates, it has excellent slip, which makes it easy to spread, lather and rinse.

Best dandruff shampoo for oily hair

Biolage Scalp Sync Anti-Dandruff Shampoo, $24



Fungus-busting pyrithione zinc and cooling mint are the key ingredients in this cruelty-free formula. Mint has calming, anti-bacterial and clarifying properties, which targets scalp irritation and oil production.

Reviewers rave about its ability to keep oily hair in check, with one writing: “I’ve tried different shampoos but they always leave my hair feeling stripped. This product made my hair feel clean, fresh, and soft!”

Best dandruff shampoo for colour-treated hair

First Aid Beauty FAB Anti-Dandruff Shampoo, $41



If you dye or lighten your hair, you know that using anti-dandruff shampoo can wreak havoc on your colour. This ultra-gentle formula is colour-safe, sulfate-free and contains no artificial fragrance. It has also earned the coveted ‘Clean at Sephora’ seal.

It’s made with one percent pyrithione zinc and features hair- and scalp-friendly ingredients like peptides to strengthen, calendula to calm and vitamin E to soothe.

Best dandruff shampoo for itchy scalps

Dercos Anti-Dandruff Treatment Shampoo, $20



Dercos—a haircare line by French drugstore brand Vichy—features ultra-effective ingredients in surprisingly luxurious formulations. This shampoo for dandruff and itchy scalps is no exception. It uses selenium sulfide to down the growth of the yeast that causes dandruff and salicylic acid to restore balance to the scalp.

Use one-to-three times a week for up to six weeks for an intensive treatment.

Best soothing dandruff shampoo

L’Oréal Professionnel Scalp Advanced Shampoo, $43

Dandruff can often lead to scalp tenderness. Developed by salon experts to soothe discomfort, this shampoo features niacinamide (this year’s most in-demand skincare ingredient) to soothe irritated skin.

It comes in a convenient pump bottle and leaves hair soft and shiny.

Best gentle dandruff shampoo

The Body Shop Ginger Scalp Care Shampoo, $16



This cult favourite is a must-try for those looking for a gentle way to tackle scalp issues. It’s made from 90 percent natural ingredients, including purifying ginger and soothing birch bark and white willow bark extracts. It balances the scalp and helps exfoliate away dead skin cells, and it’s suitable for daily use.

Plus, the zingy ginger smell is the perfect energizing way to start the day.

Best medicated dandruff shampoo

Nizoral Anti-Dandruff Shampoo, $29



With more than 3,700 five-star reviews on Amazon, this shampoo is a proven way to deal with the symptoms of dandruff. The main active ingredient is ketoconazole, an anti-fungal medicine that targets Malassezia and prevents future growth.

Fans of the products note the quick results, with dandruff completely under control in as little as two washes.

Best exfoliating dandruff shampoo

Briogeo Scalp Revival MaxStrength Dandruff Relief Shampoo, $54



This shampoo is formulated with a blend of salicylic and lactic acids for exfoliation, as well as charcoal to sop up excess sebum. It’s suitable for all hair types, and it is recommended for those suffering from dandruff and psoriasis (another flake-causing condition).

Best dandruff treatment

The Inkey List Salicylic Acid Oily Scalp Treatment, $21



Made with two percent salicylic acid to exfoliate dead skin cells and a sebum-controlling complex, this pre-wash treatment makes quick work of flakes and oily hair. It’s an easy way to care for a dry scalp brought on by cold weather.

While the products in this piece have been independently chosen by our editors, this article contains affiliate links, so we may earn a small commission when you make a purchase through links on our site at no additional cost to you.