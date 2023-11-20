12 Cute And Cozy Sweaters To Shop Now

Knitwear season is upon us, and there’s no shortage of cozy sweaters to get us in the mood for cooler temperatures. Oversized, cropped, boxy—the coolest silhouettes for fall and winter are laid-back and easy to style with anything, from jeans to wide-leg pants to skirts.

What to look for when buying sweaters

A sweater made from 100 percent natural fibres—like cotton, cashmere, wool or mohair—is a worthy investment if you can afford to splurge. Pick a timeless silhouette in a neutral colour, and you’ve got yourself a piece you’ll wear for years to come. And the good news? We found some great all-natural knits for under $150.

Sweaters made entirely from synthetic materials like acrylic and polyester tend to be extremely affordable and right on trend, but they won’t wear and wash as well, so they will likely need to be replaced quickly.

For a few more dollars, you can often find pullovers that combine synthetic materials with sturdy natural fibres, like cotton or wool. The result is affordable, but longer lasting, more comfortable and more breathable.

The best sweaters to shop for fall and winter 2023

Uniqlo Lambswool Crewneck, $60



Ringing in at just $60, this soft and fluffy 100 percent wool pick is affordable and timeless. It’s just the right amount of oversized for winter layering and comes in an array of wearable neutral hues and fashion-forward colours, like lime green and bright pink.

Reformation Cashmere Cropped Turtleneck, $398



Red is the hottest colour of the season. This 100 percent cashmere sweater is a great way to introduce the trend into your wardrobe. In line with Reformation’s goal of using 100 percent recycled cashmere by 2025, this style is made from 90 percent recycled materials. Pair with high-waisted tailored trousers to let the cropped length and flared sleeves shine.

Banana Republic Wool-Cotton Sweater, $130



Wool and cotton make a soft, cozy blend that’s easy to care for and doesn’t feel itchy on the skin. This pullover’s relaxed fit and trendy chocolate brown colour are perfect for all occasions.

Everlane The Cashmere Boxy Crewneck, $279 (on sale for $195)

A casual boxy silhouette and preppy stripes give this elegant 100 percent cashmere sweater a hip twist.

Joe Fresh Turtleneck Sweater, $35



This cozy turtleneck features a high-low hem that’s perfect to throw on over jeans or leggings for a casual weekend look. We’re big fans of the chic navy option, but it also comes in red and black.

Gap CashSoft V-Neck Sweater, $75



Made with over 50 percent cotton, this budget-friendly pick is incredibly soft and easy to layer over turtlenecks and tees thanks to its deep V-neck cut.

Sézane Wool and Mohair Jumper, $190



This Sézane jumper’s vibrant green hue is a breath of fresh air on cold days. It’s adorned with textured designs and contains mohair and wool for a plush feel.

J.Crew Chunky Crewneck, $174



Partly made with wool and alpaca, this stretchy, boxy sweater is available in eight colours. We love the mockneck and flared sleeves, and the slightly cropped length that’s just right for a French tuck.

COS Textured Mohair-Blend Sweater, $150



This sweater is made from a blend of wool and mohair combined with polyester and spandex for a plush and fluffy feel that’s the epitome of quiet luxury. It’s both elegant and laid-back, thanks to the striped pattern rendered in a classic black-and-white combo.

Kotn Cropped Sweater, $225



Add a pop of colour to your fall and winter style with this elegant colourblock pattern. The blend of alpaca, merino wool and cotton is guaranteed to keep you toasty warm through the coldest days of winter.

Good for Sunday Eco-Fleece Crewneck, $120



Winter-proof your favourite athleisure ’fit with this cute ’90s-inspired sweater made in Canada with 80 percent organic cotton.

H&M Half-Zip Sweater with Collar, $55



With its exaggerated collar, this chic half-zip is guaranteed to add a touch of romance to your style. Lean into the voluminous trend by adding a pair of wide-leg trousers.

While the products in this piece have been independently chosen by our editors, this article contains affiliate links, so we may earn a small commission when you make a purchase through links on our site at no additional cost to you.