13 Bond-Repair Treatments That Will Save Your Damaged Hair

Bleach, dye, hot tools, aggressive brushing—they all take a toll on your hair and can damage the invisible bonds that give it its strength, elasticity and shine. Previously only available in salons, a new crop of bond-building treatments—from shampoos and masks to serums and styling products—have hit the market, promising to deliver structural repair to dry, frizzy and lacklustre locks from the inside out. Here are a few formulas to try for a guaranteed good hair day.

Shop Now

Function of Beauty Pro Custom Recovery Shampoo and Conditioner for Curly Hair, from $32

Formulated with a bonding complex that adjusts to your hair’s damage levels, this luxe line features shampoos and conditioner-mask hybrids for straight, wavy, curly and coily hair that can be fully customized at home via a choice of nine mix-in concentrates that tackle concerns ranging from colour protection to oily scalp to frizz.



Shop Now

L’Oréal Paris Bond Repair Rescue Pre-Shampoo, $10

This genius pre-shampoo treatment contains a 12% concentration of citric acid for stronger and healthier hair.



Shop Now

Olaplex Volumizing Blow Dry Mist, $41

From the OG bond-building brand, this volume-boosting mist repairs as you style.



Shop Now

Amika The Kure Multi-Task Repair Treatment, $42

Rinsed off or left on overnight, this liquid treatment doesn’t weigh hair down.



Shop Now

Redken Acidic Bonding Concentrate 5-Min Liquid Mask, $39

Infused with 16 percent citric acid to rebuild and reinforce broken bonds, this mask works its magic in just five minutes.



Shop Now

The Inkey List PCA Bond Repair Hair Treatment, $18

A single application of this lightweight spray will restore bounce and shine to over-processed strands.



Shop Now

IGK Antisocial Overnight Bond-Building Dry Hair Mask, $45

Use this unique no-rinse spray-on mask overnight for instantly stronger and healthier-looking hair.



Shop Now

Kerasilk Restorative Balm, $42

This formula is infused with vegan silk to repair damaged hair and make it more resistant to breakage.



Shop Now

Marc Anthony Repair Bond +Rescuplex Concentrated Hydrating Mask, $12

Use this mask before conditioning to reap maximum benefits.



Shop Now

Alterna Haircare Caviar Restructuring Bond-Repair Leave-In Heat Protection Spray, $40

This luxe spray restores elasticity and strengthens weakened hair while protecting it from further damage thanks to a cocktail of smoothing and fortifying bond-repair technology and elasticity-boosting caviar extract.



Shop Now

Matrix Unbreak My Blonde Reviving Leave-In Treatment, $25

Bleached hair is especially prone to breakage. This leave-in treatment promises to give bottle blondes a softer, shinier and stronger mane.



Shop Now

K18 Molecular Repair Hair Oil, $85

Made with avocado and sunflower oils, squalane and the brand’s patented bond-building molecular peptide, this lightweight oil can be used on damp or dry hair to provide frizz control, heat protection and shine without any greasy residue.

While the products in this piece have been independently chosen by our editors, this article contains affiliate links, so we may earn a small commission when you make a purchase through links on our site at no additional cost to you.