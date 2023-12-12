12 Oily Hair Shampoos For Squeaky Clean Tresses

Shop the best formulas to make your wash-and-rinse routine go the distance.

If you’ve got oily hair, finding the right shampoo to balance and refresh your scalp is crucial. And while dry shampoo is a great way to sop up excess oil in a pinch, using too much of it too often can lead to product build-up and an itchy, flaky scalp that may require the use of a dandruff shampoo when washing your hair.

Finding the best shampoos for oily hair is a simple way to make your wash-and-rinse routine really go the distance—and it can even let you go an extra day or two before lathering up again.

What to look for in a shampoo for oily hair

What makes shampoos to wash oily hair unique is that they provide a deeper clean to remove dirt, oil and grime while also ensuring the hair and scalp aren’t left stripped and dry. The best one for you depends on your hair type and budget.

While ultra-moisturizing ingredients are great for curly hair shampoos, these heavy formulas can leave oily strands feeling limp and lacklustre. Instead, opt for a lightweight formula that isn’t too rich, but still provides hydration. Many people love sulfate-free shampoos, but sulfates are excellent for cutting through an abundance of oil on the scalp and hair.

The Best Shampoos For Oily Hair To Shop Now

Best oily hair shampoo overall

Vichy Dercos Oil Control Shampoo, $23

The best way to tackle any hair concern is at the scalp, and this shampoo works at the roots to minimize oil production. Formulated with an anti-sebum complex which contains four surfactants to help delay the onset of oiliness, this shampoo leaves the scalp feeling purified and the hair feeling soft and more manageable.

Best drugstore oily hair shampoo

Renpure Tea Tree & Rosemary Refresh & Rebalance Shampoo, $12

With its refreshing and purifying combo of tea tree and rosemary, this sulfate-free, plant-based shampoo will have you leaving your shower feeling energized and invigorated. It’s formulated to gently cleanse and rebalance the hair while offering up soothing benefits for a dry or irritated scalp. Plus, you get a salon-sized bottle for just $12 (!!!).

Best luxury oily hair shampoo

Oribe Serene Scalp Oil Control Shampoo, $71

If you’re looking to treat your tresses to a little pampering, this is the shampoo for you. Infused with a blend of green marine algae and a sugar-derived prebiotic, this formula regulates and reduces oil production, balances and supports a healthy scalp microbiome.

These benefits work together to extend time between washes without leaving product buildup.

Best oily hair shampoo for fine hair

Authentic Beauty Concept Amplify Cleanser, $35

Hair that’s naturally thin tends to get greasier faster, which in turn makes strands look limp and dull. Made with green tea leaf extract—a potent antioxidant—this shampoo is ultra-lightweight and gives hair a volume-boosting lift to create the appearance of maximum fullness.

Best oily hair shampoo for curls

DesignMe Bounce.Me Curl Shampoo, $28

Packed with nourishing ingredients like argan, buriti and kukui nut seed oils, this shampoo is formulated specifically for kinks and curls. It hydrates, de-frizzes and gently cleanses without stripping away the all-important natural oils that help define curls and boost shine.

Best oily hair shampoo for damaged hair

K18 Peptide Prep Detox Shampoo, $52

Damaged hair tends to be crunchy at the ends, but you can still suffer from an oily scalp. This bond-repair shampoo helps to restore strength to a dry, damaged mane while removing product build-up and sebum. It’s formulated with salicylic acid to help whisk away oil and contains the brand’s signature blend of peptides to act as a protective shield.

Best oily hair shampoo for colour-treated hair

Pureology Pure Volume Shampoo, $49

Hair that’s been dyed requires a lot of TLC to ensure that gorgeous colour doesn’t go down the drain with each wash. Pureology specializes in care for colour-treated strands, so you know your hair is in good hands. This formula strikes the perfect balance between being gentle enough not to strip away your colour while still removing excess oil and build-up from the hair.

Best balancing oily hair shampoo

Klorane Oil-Absorbing Shampoo, $16

Organic white nettle is renowned for its sebum-regulating properties, and it’s the star ingredient in this oil-absorbing shampoo. The formula works as a gentle astringent to purify the scalp without compromising its delicate balance.

Best clarifying oily hair shampoo

Nexxus Clean & Pure Nourishing Detox Shampoo, $13



Clarifying shampoos are often believed to be drying and colour-stripping, but that’s not always the case. Crafted without parabens, silicones or dyes, this gentle formula gives hair a deep clean while locking in moisture. It’s enriched with elastin protein and marine minerals to leave hair soft, shiny and clean.

Best exfoliating oily hair shampoo

Briogeo Scalp Revival Charcoal + Coconut Oil Micro-Exfoliating Shampoo, $57



A 2-in-1 scrub and shampoo combo, this award-winning treatment benefits both an oily and dry scalp thanks to its unique formula. Its ingredient list contains binchōtan charcoal (a Japanese white charcoal) which detoxifies and unclogs build-up from hair follicles, while coconut and tea tree oils moisturize and soothe the scalp.

Best shine-boosting oily hair shampoo

AG Hair Balance Apple Cider Vinegar Sulfate Free Shampoo, $28

Want shiny strands without the grease? This made-in-Canada bestseller cares for the scalp while removing product build-up and ensuring a balanced pH. It leaves strands smooth and glossy, with zero hint of oil.

Best eco-friendly oily hair shampoo

Attitude Leaves Bar Detox Shampoo, $12

If you’re looking for a planet-friendly wash day option, switching to solid shampoo bars is an easy way to make your beauty routine greener. These plastic-free options now come in a variety of formulas to tackle every concern, including oily hair.

This one by Quebec-based Attitude is formulated with grease-busting ingredients, like yellow clay to sop up oil and jojoba extract to repair damage.

