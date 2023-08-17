15 Zero-Waste Shampoo And Conditioner Bars

It’s estimated that the equivalent of one garbage truck full of plastic is dumped into the ocean every minute, and swapping your go-to bottled shampoo and conditioner for packaging-free bars is an easy way to cut down on plastic waste. A single palm-sized bar can last up to 80 washes, and thanks to eco-conscious brands that have created solid formulas for every conceivable issue—from oily roots to parched ends—you don’t have to give up good hair days either. Scroll down to browse a few of our favourite options, including a scalp-friendly duo and a luxe soap-free option.

Attitude Leaves Bar Volumizing Shampoo and Conditioner Bars

This shampoo features soy protein to boost volume, while the matching conditioner is made with coconut and argan oils to deeply nourish.

$15 each for the shampoo bar and conditioner bar, amazon.ca

Notice Hair Co. The Stimulator Shampoo and Conditioner Bars

Crafted specifically for oily hair types, this eucalyptus-scented duo from Calgary-based Notice Hair Co.—formerly Unwrapped Life—contains green clay to gently cleanse away oils and matcha green tea to stimulate the scalp, while sweet almond oil and shea and cocoa butters condition and detangle hair.

$39, noticehairco.com

Sade Baron Moisturizing Shampoo Bar

Coconut, sunflower and sweet almond oils work together to hydrate and seal in moisture in this mint-and-lavender-scented solid shampoo by Toronto-based personal care brand Sade Baron.

$16, thedetoxmarket.ca

Lush Angel Hair Shampoo Bar

Great for sensitive scalps and extra-dry strands, this delicately scented shampoo bar is infused with soothing rose water and anti-inflammatory witch hazel, as well as ultra-hydrating cocoa butter.

$15, lush.ca

Briogeo Be Gentle, Be Kind Aloe + Oat Milk Ultra Soothing 3-in-1 Cleansing Bar

Loaded with soothing aloe vera and calming oatmeal, this luxurious bar of suds can be used on hair, face and body.

$34, sephora.com

Garnier Whole Blends Honey Treasures Shampoo Bar for Damaged Hair

This shampoo bar was formulated to be extra sudsy, so you won’t miss your go-to shampoo’s lather.

$9, shoppersdrugmart.ca

Bkind Moisture and Softness Shampoo and Conditioner Bars

This bar’s rich lather makes it a great gateway for first-time solid shampoo users. It contains mango seed butter to restore moisture to parched strands, while the conditioner bar is made from a powerful blend of apricot and jojoba seed oils to moisturize and prevent tangles.

$20 each for the shampoo bar and the conditioner bar, bkind.com

Proudest Pony Amethyst Shampoo Bar

Created for blonde and silver hair by Toronto-based hairstylist Ashley Brewsmith, this solid purple shampoo banishes brassy tones.

$28, theproudestpony.com

Good Juju Scalp Care Shampoo and Conditioner Bars

This all-natural duo clears up product build-up and soothes itchy scalps with detoxifying charcoal, dandruff-busting aloe leaf juice, nourishing coconut oil and healing sweet almond oil.

$22 each for the shampoo bar and the conditioner bar, thedetoxmarket.ca

Odacité Soap-Free Shampoo Bar

This luxe soap-free formula is packed with hydrating cupuaçu butter and moisture-boosting argan and castor oils for silky-soft hair that feels restored and manageable.

$39, thedetoxmarket.ca

The Unscented Company Conditioner Bar

This made-in-Canada fragrance-free conditioner bar is ideal for people with scent sensitivities.

$14, unscentedco.com

While the products in this piece have been independently chosen by our editors, this article contains affiliate links, so we may earn a small commission when you make a purchase through links on our site at no additional cost to you.

