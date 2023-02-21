15 Of The Best Drugstore Moisturizers For Dry Winter Skin

Whether it’s flaky patches, itchy spots or redness and irritation, freezing temperatures and central heating can wreak havoc on your skin. If your current moisturizer just isn’t cutting it these days, we’ve rounded up drugstore moisturizers that are sure to banish dry skin and keep your hydration levels in check.
The Ordinary Natural Moisturizing Factors + HA
This super affordable moisturizer is formulated with amino acids, dermal lipids and hyaluronic acid to help replenish essential compounds that are naturally produced by your skin.
$8, sephora.com
Weleda Skin Food Nourishing Night Cream
Since its creation in 1926, Weleda’s now-iconic Skin Food has been beloved by editors, makeup artists and celebs (Victoria Beckham and Julia Roberts are reportedly fans) alike, thanks to its skin-soothing superpowers. Now, Weleda has introduced a trio of face care products, including a stellar night cream packed with hydrating ingredients like cica, squalane and vitamin E.
$38, well.ca
Burt’s Bees Renewal Moisturizing Cream
Formulated with bakuchiol—a gentler alternative to retinol—this moisturizer hydrates, improves texture and firms skin.
$33, shoppersdrugmart.ca
Avène Tolérance Control Soothing Skin Recovery Cream
This rich, fragrance-free cream—which is dispensed from a sterile pump—works to instantly soothe and hydrate hypersensitive, reactive and allergic skin.
$41, shoppersdrugmart.ca
Revitalift Line-Plumping Water Cream
Ceramides and hyaluronic acid work together to instantly plump skin and restore the skin barrier to lock in hydration.
$42, shoppersdrugmart.ca
Embryolisse Lait-Crème Concentré
This iconic moisturizer can also be used as a primer, a mask or a makeup remover.
$43, shoppersdrugmart.ca
The Inkey List Peptide Moisturizer
Loaded with peptides (you can think of them as building blocks that help support collagen production and keep skin firm), this moisturizer boasts the luxurious texture of a much pricier product.
$20, sephora.com
CeraVe Ultra-Light Moisturizing Lotion SPF 30
Sunscreen is a non-negotiable, even in winter. This lightweight lotion contains SPF 30, as well as ultra-effective ingredients like ceramides (to strengthen the skin’s barrier) and hyaluronic acid (to boost hydration).
$24, shoppersdrugmart.ca
E.l.f. Cosmetics Hello Hydration! Fragrance-Free Face Cream
Packed with hyaluronic acid and peptides, this fragrance-free cream features high-end ingredients at drugstore prices.
$15, walmart.ca
La Roche-Posay Toleriane Ultra
Created specifically for sensitive and reactive skin types, this sterile, fragrance-free formula provides long-lasting hydration.
$36, shoppersdrugmart.ca
Indeed Labs Hydraluron Intense Moisture Lotion
Indeed Labs’ Hydraluron line is a beauty editor favourite thanks to its intense hydrating power and reasonable price, and this moisturizer’s lightweight formula lives up to the hype. It’s packed with three types of hyaluronic acid, as well as minerals like copper, magnesium, and zinc.
$25, indeedlabs.com
Aveeno Calm + Restore Oat Gel Moisturizer
Light and fast-absorbing, this soothing option quickly replenishes the skin barrier and boasts 24 hours of hydration.
$36, shoppersdrugmart.ca
Olay Regenerist Retinol24 Max Night Hydrating Moisturizer
Building on the success of the original gentle Retinol24 night cream, Olay created a version that contains 20 percent of the brand’s proprietary Retinol24 Hydrating Complex, a cocktail of active ingredients that includes niacinamide and retinol to treat a plethora of skin concerns, from fine lines and wrinkles to texture.
$57, shoppersdrugmart.ca
Cetaphil Daily Facial Moisturizer with SPF 15
Thanks to the added SPF, this hero product fits effortlessly into a morning skincare routine. Plus, the lightweight oil-free formula won’t clog pores or cause breakouts.
$17, shoppersdrugmart.ca
Uriage Eau Thermale Beautifier Water Cream
Looking for a lighter texture? This gel provides deep hydration as well as illumination to perk up your complexion even on the coldest days of the season.
$32, shoppersdrugmart.ca