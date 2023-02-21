15 Of The Best Drugstore Moisturizers For Dry Winter Skin

These budget-friendly picks will keep your hydration levels in check—no matter how cold it gets.

Whether it’s flaky patches, itchy spots or redness and irritation, freezing temperatures and central heating can wreak havoc on your skin. If your current moisturizer just isn’t cutting it these days, we’ve rounded up drugstore moisturizers that are sure to banish dry skin and keep your hydration levels in check.

The Ordinary Natural Moisturizing Factors + HA

This super affordable moisturizer is formulated with amino acids, dermal lipids and hyaluronic acid to help replenish essential compounds that are naturally produced by your skin.

$8, sephora.com

Weleda Skin Food Nourishing Night Cream

Since its creation in 1926, Weleda’s now-iconic Skin Food has been beloved by editors, makeup artists and celebs (Victoria Beckham and Julia Roberts are reportedly fans) alike, thanks to its skin-soothing superpowers. Now, Weleda has introduced a trio of face care products, including a stellar night cream packed with hydrating ingredients like cica, squalane and vitamin E.

$38, well.ca

Burt’s Bees Renewal Moisturizing Cream

Formulated with bakuchiol—a gentler alternative to retinol—this moisturizer hydrates, improves texture and firms skin.

$33, shoppersdrugmart.ca

Avène Tolérance Control Soothing Skin Recovery Cream

This rich, fragrance-free cream—which is dispensed from a sterile pump—works to instantly soothe and hydrate hypersensitive, reactive and allergic skin.

$41, shoppersdrugmart.ca

Revitalift Line-Plumping Water Cream

Ceramides and hyaluronic acid work together to instantly plump skin and restore the skin barrier to lock in hydration.

$42, shoppersdrugmart.ca

Embryolisse Lait-Crème Concentré

This iconic moisturizer can also be used as a primer, a mask or a makeup remover.

$43, shoppersdrugmart.ca

The Inkey List Peptide Moisturizer

Loaded with peptides (you can think of them as building blocks that help support collagen production and keep skin firm), this moisturizer boasts the luxurious texture of a much pricier product.

$20, sephora.com

CeraVe Ultra-Light Moisturizing Lotion SPF 30

Sunscreen is a non-negotiable, even in winter. This lightweight lotion contains SPF 30, as well as ultra-effective ingredients like ceramides (to strengthen the skin’s barrier) and hyaluronic acid (to boost hydration).

$24, shoppersdrugmart.ca

E.l.f. Cosmetics Hello Hydration! Fragrance-Free Face Cream

Packed with hyaluronic acid and peptides, this fragrance-free cream features high-end ingredients at drugstore prices.

$15, walmart.ca

La Roche-Posay Toleriane Ultra

Created specifically for sensitive and reactive skin types, this sterile, fragrance-free formula provides long-lasting hydration.

$36, shoppersdrugmart.ca

Indeed Labs Hydraluron Intense Moisture Lotion

Indeed Labs’ Hydraluron line is a beauty editor favourite thanks to its intense hydrating power and reasonable price, and this moisturizer’s lightweight formula lives up to the hype. It’s packed with three types of hyaluronic acid, as well as minerals like copper, magnesium, and zinc.

$25, indeedlabs.com

Aveeno Calm + Restore Oat Gel Moisturizer

Light and fast-absorbing, this soothing option quickly replenishes the skin barrier and boasts 24 hours of hydration.

$36, shoppersdrugmart.ca

Olay Regenerist Retinol24 Max Night Hydrating Moisturizer

Building on the success of the original gentle Retinol24 night cream, Olay created a version that contains 20 percent of the brand’s proprietary Retinol24 Hydrating Complex, a cocktail of active ingredients that includes niacinamide and retinol to treat a plethora of skin concerns, from fine lines and wrinkles to texture.

$57, shoppersdrugmart.ca

Cetaphil Daily Facial Moisturizer with SPF 15

Thanks to the added SPF, this hero product fits effortlessly into a morning skincare routine. Plus, the lightweight oil-free formula won’t clog pores or cause breakouts.

$17, shoppersdrugmart.ca

Uriage Eau Thermale Beautifier Water Cream

Looking for a lighter texture? This gel provides deep hydration as well as illumination to perk up your complexion even on the coldest days of the season.

$32, shoppersdrugmart.ca