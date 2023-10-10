12 Must-Buys From The Amazon Prime Big Deal Days Beauty Sale

There’s no better time to treat yourself to a new product, or stock up on your go-to essentials.

Just in time for the colder months, the long-awaited Amazon Prime Big Deal Days beauty sale is a great opportunity to get your hands on all the beauty essentials you could ever dream of, without breaking the bank.

Whether you pick up a few extras of your drugstore go-tos or a luxury product you wouldn’t normally splurge on, we guarantee there are major skincare, haircare and makeup savings in your future. Oh, and you could also refresh your fall wardrobe with timeless fashion basics or take your cooking to the next level while you’re at it.

When are Amazon Prime Big Deal Days?

Keen to stock up on all your fall essentials or get started on your Christmas shopping? Shop this epic two-day sale kicking off on October 10 and running through to October 11. It’s brimming with deals throughout the event, as well as one-day offers you won’t want to miss.

While the event is exclusive to Amazon Prime members, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial to get access to the sale.

To get you started, we scoured the best deals and compiled a list of Chatelaine-approved beauty products we’ll definitely be adding to cart.

Our favourite beauty buys for Amazon Prime Big Deal Days 2023

Bioderma Sensibio H2O Soothing Micellar Cleansing Water, $17 (20% Off)

A staple in several Chatelaine staffers’ beauty routines, this ultra-gentle micellar water effortlessly gets rid of every last trace of makeup in seconds. The formula doesn’t need to be rinsed off, so it’s a great alternative to makeup wipes when paired with reusable cotton rounds. At 20% off, it’s worth stocking up on.

Shop Now

The Body Shop Ginger Scalp Care Shampoo, $11 (30% Off)

Formulated with ginger essential oil, birch bark and white willow bark extract to soothe dry, itchy and sensitive scalps, this shampoo is a must-try for anyone who experiences dandruff. On Amazon, reviewers note that their scalp feels healthier and that their hair is shinier after use.

Plus, the delightful ginger scent is an invigorating way to start the day. Snag the 400-mL bottle at a 30% discount—and treat yourself to the conditioner, too!

Shop Now

Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask, $26 (20% Off)

This ultra-viral lip mask is absolutely worth the hype—and it’s currently more than 20% off. It contains a cocktail of ingredients (including coconut oil, shea butter and murumuru seed butter, as well as vitamin C and a patented antioxidant complex) that’s guaranteed to make your lips feel smooth and nourished overnight.

Bonus: Despite the name, it’s also a great daytime essential.

Shop Now

T3 Featherweight StyleMax Professional Ionic Hair Dryer, $175 (30% Off)

A good hair dryer is key to achieving a salon-worthy blowout at home. This sleek T3 model features settings for different hair types and styling preferences, including rough drying and volumizing. Plus, this set comes with a variety of styling attachments, including a smoothing comb and a diffuser.

Shop Now

Maybelline SuperStay Vinyl Ink Liquid Lip Colour, $13 (20% Off)

We crowned this liquid formula the best red lipstick with high-shine out there, and we stand by it. But if a red lip is not your thing, it comes in 19 other gorgeous shades. Choose from a wear-anywhere neutral pink to an almost-black purple hue.

We love the high-gloss finish and incredible staying power—it boasts a whopping 16-hour wear time. It’s also affordable enough—especially during Amazon Prime Big Deals Day—to warrant adding a few new colours to your collection.

Shop Now

Olay Regenerist Retinol 24 + Peptide Night Face Moisturizer, $33 (40% Off)

Retinol can cause redness and irritation, but this gentle fragrance-free face cream is also packed with peptides to make the powerful active more tolerable to sensitive skin. On top of being 40% off for Prime Big Deal Days, the moisturizer also comes with a deluxe mini of Olay Micro-Sculpting Cream.

Shop Now

Elizabeth Arden Eight Hour Cream, $25 (30% Off)

The Elizabeth Arden Eight Hour Cream has been a bestseller for over 90 years and has built a dedicated following thanks to its many uses. Princess Diana was reportedly a fan, and it also recently gained notoriety for saving Prince Harry from a very uncomfortable situation. Stock up on the famous ointment—or its fragrance-free version—while it’s 30% off.

Shop Now

NYX Professional Makeup Epic Ink Liner in Matte Black, $10 (23% Off)

This affordable eyeliner just happens to be one of the best formulas out there. It has over 64,000 5-star ratings on Amazon (!!!), with reviewers noting its beautiful matte finish, how smoothly it goes on and how long it lasts. If you’re looking for a new eyeliner, now’s the time to add to cart.

Shop Now

L’Oréal Paris Telescopic Lift Mascara, $11 (30% Off)

If you’re after long, fluttery lashes, you can’t beat this L’Oréal Paris mascara. The wand features two types of bristles to lift and separate, and the clump-free formula is infused with ceramides to promote healthy lashes.

Shop Now

Cetaphil Daily Facial Moisturizer with SPF 15, $14 (15% Off)

A favourite of dermatologists, Cetaphil is known for its affordable, no-frills products that deliver the same results as more expensive options. The Daily Facial Moisturizer with SPF 15 is fragrance-free and ideal for sensitive skin types.

Shop Now

Tatcha The Camellia Cleansing Oil, $46 (30% Off)

A luxe cleansing oil is by no means necessary to a well-rounded skincare routine, but it certainly is nice to have—especially when you can get it at a 30% discount. This one has a silky texture and lathers up beautifully to melt away makeup without drying out or irritating skin.

Shop Now

Burt’s Bees Renewal Moisturizing Cream, $25 (26% Off)

With benefits often compared to retinol, bakuchiol is a gentle, plant-based alternative worth adding to your skincare routine. Use this thick moisturizer both day and night to hydrate, brighten, boost radiance and firm skin. (This one goes on sale on October 11.)

Shop Now

While the products in this piece have been independently chosen by our editors, this article contains affiliate links, so we may earn a small commission when you make a purchase through links on our site at no additional cost to you.