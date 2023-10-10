There are loads of good deals to be had during Amazon Prime Big Deal Days. Here are our top picks for denim, sneakers, sunglasses and more.

If you need to restock on basic style items, you’re in luck. There are lots of Amazon Prime fashion discounts to be had on everything from bras to t-shirts to denim to sneakers during Amazon Prime Big Deal Days. (Oh, and it’s also a great time to stock up on kitchen gear and beauty products, too.)

Here are the style deals I’ll be checking out during this two-day discount extravaganza.

When are Amazon Prime Big Deal Days?

Consider Amazon Prime Big Deal Days right up there with other major sales events like Cyber Monday or Boxing Day, except that this two-day affair is for Amazon Prime members only. Not a member? No problem—you can sign up for a free 30-day membership and still take advantage of these deals.

This year’s event runs on Tuesday, October 10 and Wednesday, October 11, with deals available throughout the sale as well as some one-day-only offers. (Read our handy guide for the lowdown on how Amazon Prime Big Deal Days work, and how to make the most of them.)

It’s the perfect time to stock up on style, beauty and kitchen essentials for yourself, or to kickstart your holiday shopping with Amazon Prime Day deals.

Our favourite fashion buys for Amazon Prime Big Deal Days 2023

Calvin Klein Wirefree Lightly Lined Triangle Bralette, $38.44

This soft, seamless and machine washable bralette has been referred to as “the most perfect bra I’ve ever owned” in multiple reviews on Amazon. Wearers love its comfort factor for everyday wear, and also that it holds its shape well after being washed. One note: The padding is removable, which may or may not be your thing.

Chiczone Blazer, $55.99

A boxy blazer paired with jeans is Team Chatelaine’s official office uniform. This casual, single-front-button option comes in an array of colours. I’m partial to bright pink—an instant confidence booster.

Ray-Ban Women’s Erika Sunglasses, $182

The Erika is one of Ray-Ban’s most popular styles thanks to its universally flattering retro silhouette. These large, round sunnies are also polarized, meaning that they reduce glare and eyestrain, especially during bright days spent on the water or in the snow.

Reebok Classic Women’s Princess Sneaker, $47.99



The classic black version is my go-to sneaker. They’re sleek enough to wear to work with the aforementioned blazer and jeans, and ideal for walking around the city. I also love that this slim style makes my size-10 feet look less gargantuan.

Hotouch Long Sleeve Boyfriend Button Down, $34.99



You won’t beat this oversized classic black button-down for cost-per-wear. It’s perfect all year long with jeans or jean shorts—tucked in or out—or even as a chic swimsuit cover-up.

Warner Cloud 9 Wire-Free Contour Bra, $23.40



If you’re in the market for comfort but need more support than a bralette, this wire-free bra with handy front-adjustable straps is for you. It’s available in five colours at a price that just can’t be beat.

NYDJ Marilyn Straight Denim Jeans, $66.28



These high-rise, straight-leg jeans promise a flattering fit thanks to a slimming panel at the waist. (Because of this, it’s recommended you buy one size down from what you usually wear.) Taller people will also appreciate the 32-inch inseam.

New Balance Fresh Foam 680 V7 Running Shoes, $72.95

New Balance calls the Fresh Foam its best running shoe with good reason. It’s a lightweight runner that provides ample cushioning. The mesh upper is seam-free to minimize friction. This specific model, with its neutral support, is ideal if you want to start running outside. (The cute colourway doesn’t hurt, either.)

Yaluze Leather Tote, $53.59



A roomy leather tote that rings in at less than $100? Yes, please. This bag is wide enough to stand up on its own, big enough for your tablet (or book) and has multiple zippered compartments. You could also easily attach a woven bag strap and wear it crossbody-style.

Binliang Basic T-Shirt, $24.22



An oversized basic tee is a wardrobe essential that will never go out of style. I like this version’s preppy rolled-cuff sleeves and wide colour range—may I suggest stocking up on black, white and hunter green to start?

Fruit of the Loom Hipster Panty, $11.81



Yes, I’ve written in the past about my love for Natori underwear. But at $26 a pair, they definitely don’t qualify as affordable. Enter Fruit of the Loom. If you haven’t worn this classic brand’s underwear lately, you’ll be impressed—as I am—with its comfort, durability and extreme affordability, especially during Amazon Prime Big Deals Day.

While the products in this piece have been independently chosen by our editors, this article contains affiliate links, so we may earn a small commission when you make a purchase through links on our site at no additional cost to you.