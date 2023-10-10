The Amazon Kitchen Stuff We’re Adding To Cart

Amazon Prime Deals Day is the retailer’s biggest sale of the year. Here are the Chatelaine-approved kitchen staples to snag at a discount while you can.

Amazon Prime Big Deals Day 2023 is here. From Tuesday, October 10 to Wednesday, October 11, Prime members will gain exclusive access to a wide array of products for a fraction of the price—including some amazing Amazon kitchen stuff.

If you’re not up to speed, here’s the lowdown on how Prime Day works in Canada. And if you’re not a Prime member, but want in on the savings, it’s not too late: Sign up for a 30-day free trial here.

Whether you’re a culinary enthusiast or just looking to spruce up your kitchen space, these are the deals on Amazon kitchen stuff that we’re most excited about for Amazon Prime Big Deals Day.

The Best Amazon Prime Big Deals Day Kitchen Deals

Long-Probe Thermopro Digital Meat Thermometer: originally $19.99, on sale for $13.59

Meat thermometers are a surefire ways to get a juicy, perfectly cooked roast on the dinner table. And if you’ve never used a thermometer to cook before, this is your sign. The Thermopro instant-read thermometer is versatile, user-friendly and one of the best things you can buy for less than $15.

Its long stainless-steel probe keeps your hands away from the heat and the instant-read function ensures accurate temperature readings for meat, cooking oil, candy and even chocolate gelato in just 4 to 6 seconds.

Shop Now

Bambusi Bamboo Cutting Board Set of 4: originally $46.65 on sale for $26.09

We love these Bambusi cutting boards for their eco-friendly materials and thoughtful design. Crafted from sturdy, natural bamboo, these boards are stain-resistant and easy to clean. They’re great for all types of food prep or as a chic charcuterie centrepiece.

The set’s largest board features a clever juice-catching groove for a mess-free rack of lamb or turkey carving experience.

Shop Now

De’Longhi ECP 3420 Pump Espresso Machine: originally $199.99, on sale for $124.99

If you’re an avid coffee drinker who is short on counter space, this sleek espresso machine by De’Longhi might just be the coffee maker of your dreams. Make all of your café favourites (from single and double espressos to a classic homemade PSL) from the comfort of home.

Steam and froth milk in seconds for that perfect cup. We also love its compact, easy-to-clean design.

Shop Now†

Zwilling Tradition Stainless Steel Kitchen Knife Set: originally $179.99, on sale for $74.99

Zwilling is a household name when it comes to kitchen knives, and for good reason. Made with durable German steel, these knives are not only incredibly sharp, they’re also incredibly rust resistant. This classic two-piece set is a great addition to your knife block and a great holiday gift for the foodies in your life.

These precision-honed blades are easy to sharpen, easy to use and guaranteed to cut your prep time in half.

Shop Now

Cuisinart Digital Air Fryer and Toaster Oven: originally $599.99, on sale for $367.42

With its large interior and a whopping 19 functions, the possibilities are deliciously endless. Make these amazing air-fried keftedes, roast a whole chicken, make a super easy chocolate cake, dehydrate your kitchen scraps, or proof one (or five) of these beginner-friendly bread recipes.

This item is rarely on sale for this kind of deal, so grab it while you can!

Shop Now

Gourmet ECO 2-in-1 Salad Tongs: originally $11.99, on sale for $9.49

Nothing says functional and sustainable like a 2-in-1 kitchen accessory made with compostable and recyclable fibres. This convenient set of two can be used as one salad tong or separately to serve your favourite salad recipes, mess-free.

Shop Now

MultiClad Pro Stainless Steel 12-Piece Cookware Set: originally $899.99; on sale for $231.01

Last but certainly not least is this professional cookware staple (which you might’ve seen on your favourite cooking show). Why is it a staple? Cuisinart’s Heat Surround technology guarantees even cooking from the base of the pan to the side walls. It has solid stainless steel riveted handles that stay cool on the stovetop, which means you’ll enjoy safe, comfortable handling in every cooking adventure.

Yes, Cuisinart’s stainless steel set is on sale for less than a quarter of its original price. Yes, it’s already in my shopping cart.

Shop Now

While the products in this piece have been independently chosen by our editors, this article contains affiliate links, so we may earn a small commission when you make a purchase through links on our site at no additional cost to you.