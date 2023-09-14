Recipe Collections

6 Cozy, Boozy Cocktails To Keep You Warm This Fall

Come fall, we crave cocktails with warmth and spice. Here, six of our best drink recipes for Thanksgiving, from mulled wine to hot toddies to hot gin. (Yes, hot gin!)

We love a good pumpkin spice latte as much as the next person, but there are also spicier, boozier ways to keep warm this fall. Whether you’re hosting a Thanksgiving gathering or just looking for a new cocktail for a quiet Saturday night at home, one of these delightful fall drinks is sure to fit the bill.

Two bartlett sour cocktails topped with slices of dried pear

Produced by Aimee Nishitoba, Photography by Carmen Cheung, Food Styling by Matthew Kimura, Prop Styling by Madeleine Johari.

Bartlett Pear Sour Cocktail

This gorgeous fall cocktail is a seasonal version of a sidecar—a century-old drink made with brandy, orange liqueur and lemon juice—with a few tweaks. In our recipe, we use a pear liqueur in place of orange and omit the added sugar for a more tart flavour.

Get our Bartlett Pear Sour Cocktail recipe.

a glass mug with a pink hot drink inside garnished with a pineapple spear and a cherry

Photo by Maya Visneyi.

Gin Chaud Cocktail

This warming cocktail is an unexpected twist on the classic French mulled wine, traditionally known as vin chaud. You can use any citrus gin you like and scale it up—punch-style—or down to suit a gathering of any size.

Get our Gin Chaud Cocktail recipe.

Two glasses of Coffee Stout Flip served with almond biscotti

Produced by Aimee Nishitoba; Recipe by Christine Sismondo; Photo by Christie Vuong; Food Styling by Ashley Denton; Prop Styling by Madeleine Johari

The Coffee Stout Flip Cocktail

Swap the espresso martini for this decadent (but not-too-sweet) coffee cocktail. If you haven’t made a flip before, you might be surprised by the egg, which is used to emulsify the ingredients and create a rich texture.

Get our Coffee Stout Flip Cocktail recipe.

manhattan cocktail garnished with sweet maraschino cherries on a grey-stone counter.

Photo: iStock

The Essential Manhattan

This strong, subtly bitter and herbaceous cocktail calls for just three ingredients: rye whiskey (or bourbon), sweet vermouth and Angostura bitters.

Get our Essential Manhattan recipe.

Mulled wine sangria in a white pot

Photo, Roberto Caruso.

Pear Mulled Wine Sangria

Mulled wine gets an autumnal update with the addition of pears, clementines and cranberries. It’s the perfect batch cocktail for a chilly day.

Get our Pear Mulled Wine Sangria recipe.

Glass mug filled with a hot toddy and a cinnamon stick.

Warm up with a hot toddy! Photo, Roberto Caruso.

Ginger-Rum Hot Toddy

This twist on the classic hot toddy calls for hot tea instead of hot water and ginger syrup in lieu of the usual cinnamon or cloves.

Get our Ginger-Rum Hot Toddy recipe.

