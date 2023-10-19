Warm up this week with slow cooker recipes that are as easy as setting it and forgetting it. These delicious dinner recipes let your slow cooker or Instant Pot do all the heavy lifting so you can sit back and relax.
If you’re on Apple News, tap the below image and scroll to see the recipes and links.
Moroccan Vegetable Stew
Hearty, warming and easy. Just 15 minutes to prep, pop it in the slow cooker before work and voila! Get this Moroccan vegetable stew recipe.
