Recipe Collections

14 Warming Recipes To Try In Your Instant Pot Or Slow Cooker

Stave off the chill with recipes designed to warm you up from the inside out—including soup, stews, breakfast and dessert.

By Updated

Slow cooker French onion soup in blue bowl

Photo, Roberto Caruso.

Warm up this week with slow cooker recipes that are as easy as setting it and forgetting it. These delicious dinner recipes let your slow cooker or Instant Pot do all the heavy lifting so you can sit back and relax.

If you’re on Apple News, tap the below image and scroll to see the recipes and links.

A bowl of slow cooker moroccan vegetable stew, with butternut squash, chickpeas and cilantro on a bed of couscous with a spoon inserted in the couscous to one side on a floral tablecloth with a bowl of couscous, more stews and cilantro around it
Photography by Christie Vuong. Food styling by Eshun Mott. Prop styling by Christine Hanlon.

Moroccan Vegetable Stew

Hearty, warming and easy. Just 15 minutes to prep, pop it in the slow cooker before work and voila! Get this Moroccan vegetable stew recipe.

