Stave off the chill with recipes designed to warm you up from the inside out—including soup, stews, breakfast and dessert.

Warm up this week with slow cooker recipes that are as easy as setting it and forgetting it. These delicious dinner recipes let your slow cooker or Instant Pot do all the heavy lifting so you can sit back and relax.

Gallery best winter slow cooker recipes Photography by Christie Vuong. Food styling by Eshun Mott. Prop styling by Christine Hanlon. Moroccan Vegetable Stew Hearty, warming and easy. Just 15 minutes to prep, pop it in the slow cooker before work and voila! Get this Moroccan vegetable stew recipe.