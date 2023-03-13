Our 10 Most Popular Garlic Recipes

Time to pull out the garlic press and put those breath mints away.

It’s a universal truth that the smell of minced garlic gently frying in olive oil will convince anyone around that you can cook, and cook well. The aroma is inescapable, comforting and especially comforting in the last dregs of winter. From roasted veggies to pasta and an all-time favourite chicken, here are 10 of our best recipes featuring the flavourful bulb.

Gallery Garlic Recipes Photo, Christie Vuong. Garlicky Tomato Grilled Cabbage with Crunchy Breadcrumbs This is a perfect side dish (that can be transformed into a dinner casserole), using nearly overripe tomatoes to make a sauce that coats charred, tender-crisp grilled cabbage. Get this garlicky tomato grilled cabbage with crunchy breadcrumbs recipe.