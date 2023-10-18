November is a fresh canvas after October’s eclipses. Expect it to feel a bit like recovering from a hangover, so take it as a cue for honesty and introspection. November is an invitation to cast aside conditioned beliefs and explore the freedom we can find in nuance and contradictions. Like fallen leaves transforming into fertile soil, this month symbolizes growth and renewal—evolving souls that are embracing the beauty of transition.

Dates to remember are:

November 4: Saturn stations direct at 0° Pisces

November 8: Venus enters Libra

November 9: Mercury enters Sagittarius

November 13: New Moon at 20° Scorpio

November 22: Sun enters Sagittarius

November 24: Mars enters Sagittarius

November 27: Full Moon at 4° Gemini

I highly recommend that you primarily read the horoscopes for your rising sign. If you don’t know your rising sign, you can read for your sun sign (born during the day) and/or moon sign (born at night). Read it all if you like, and take what resonates. To figure out these placements, enter your birth date, location and precise birth time into an astrology app like Time Nomad or online at astro.com. For more guidance on how all of these play together, visit charmastrology.com.

Oct. 23-Nov. 21

Get ready for a refreshing journey in the coming month. Holistic health is your passport to renewal, so nourish your body, mind and spirit. Reevaluate your spending and prioritize financial stability. Seek the “Hermit Time” you crave for introspection and creative endeavours. As the universe provides you an opportunity to focus on your wellbeing, expect new beginnings. As the days unfold, your creative projects will bloom as long as you stay open to taking risks and going on an adventure.

Nov. 22-Dec. 21

For November, pay close attention to your sense of life direction and your overall health. Be prepared for past insights to resurface, possibly helping you navigate relationship challenges. Seek solace in the company of friends and your community for moments of relaxation and fun. This period is about self-discovery and resilience, where you’ll face any hurdles with quiet strength. Remember, you have the capacity to persevere. Embrace the journey ahead.

Dec. 22-Jan. 19

As you look ahead, there’s a compelling desire for solitude, a hermit’s sanctuary. Yet, the company of loved ones also tugs at your heart. It’s time to strike a balance. Your public life and career will bring moments of sweetness in the coming months. So, embrace your solitude for clarity, but don’t shy away from sharing joy with your people. Find a harmony between extroversion and introversion that enriches both your inner and outer worlds.

Jan. 20-Feb. 18

A yearning for sweet exploration calls to you, whether it’s via travel or learning Expand your world and let your spirit soar. In the embrace of beloved friends and community, find rest and renewal. On the horizon, new beginnings in your life path and career aspirations are possible. Hope glimmers that burdens will soon resolve and move forward. As you tread an intricate path, look forward to overdue changes on the horizon.

Feb. 19-March 20

The coming days will revive your sense of discipline and empower your desire for good health. Let grace and self-compassion flow like a gentle stream, soothing any aches—whether physical or emotional—you may bear. Watch as new beginnings unfurl, illuminating your life’s path and career goals. A newfound curiosity for learning may awaken, drawing you into a (hopefully!) enchanting, but at the very least diverting, realm of study.

March 21-April 19

In the month ahead, let the fabric of relationships weave much-needed love into your life. Through the people who have your back, find comfort and process any grief or loss. And if the chance arises, seek an adventure beyond your mundane routines, for in the pulse of the unknown, you’ll discover the vibrant colours of your life. This sense of renewal will hopefully keep your cold winter days warmer. Take on this chapter as a journey towards healing, growth, and rediscovering your life’s rich diversity.

April 20-May 20

As you navigate your month ahead, consider seeking opportunities for collaboration and creating something beautiful with like-minded people. Be kind to yourself by allowing moments of indulgence and rest. Avoid overexertion and don’t martyr yourself for recognition. In this delicate equilibrium, you’ll discover the harmony of a fulfilling life—enriched by fruitful collaborations, self-care, and the balanced interplay between work and rest.

May 21-June 21

As November unfolds, feel the thrill that comes with creative exploration. Fresh inspiration will invigorate and bring purpose to your work life. Feed it by nourishing your relationships—whether romantic love or friendship—and drawing energy from your friends and loved ones. Let their passion and creativity inform your personal and professional journeys.

June 22-July 22

In the month ahead, you’ll find yourself in a wrestling match with the demands of work and home responsibilities. Balance, dear Cancer, is the key—between the thrill of ambition and the peace of sanctuary. Preserve your eagerness and energy by making time for the gentle embrace of rest and the simple joys of staying home, cocooned in coziness. It’s a beautiful tightrope to walk.

July 23-Aug. 22

In the month that lies ahead, seek the beauty in your local neighbourhood, and you’ll uncover pleasant surprises hidden in plain sight. It’s a good time to appreciate life’s simple pleasures and have fun. Initiate projects within the comfort of your home, nurturing your creative spirit. Most importantly, cherish and nourish your important relationships, for in them, you’ll find a renewal of hope and a sense of belonging.

Aug. 23-Sept. 22

In the upcoming month, your life might offer a bit of flexibility, allowing you the chance to treat yourself. Consider supporting your local creators and businesses, making your indulgences even more meaningful. Your relationships, too, are on a transformative journey, evolving and maturing. Have trust in this process, as you all grow stronger together, nurturing bonds that stand the test of time and trials.

Sept. 23-Oct. 22

As the new month unfolds, focus on crafting daily routines that enhance your life. Embody discipline—not as a restraint, but as a guiding hand toward your aspirations. Discover the resources you need to thrive, not just survive. Leave room for a gentle, unhurried pace, enjoying the sweetness of solitude. In the quiet dance of routine, you’ll find the sweet mix of living more intentionally, your life a work of art, one day at a time.

Get Chatelaine in your inbox! Our very best stories, recipes, style and shopping tips, horoscopes and special offers. Delivered a couple of times a week. Email *

CAPTCHA

Consent * Yes, I would like to receive Chatelaine's newsletter. I understand I can unsubscribe at any time. * *