We are (aptly!) entering eclipse season during spooky season. As usual, eclipses are about pivots and changes in directions. Sometimes, they bring about the unexpected. The themes coming up are just starting to unfold, so remember that an ending is most often also a new beginning. Overall, we’re invited to do the work required to take care of ourselves and the relationships we care most about. Don’t be afraid to speak your truths. Learn to communicate in ways that are kind but also precise. Dates to remember are:

October dates to note:

October 4: Mercury enters Libra

October 8: Venus enters Virgo

October 10: Pluto stations direct at 27° Capricorn

October 11: Mars enters Scorpio

October 14: Annular Solar Eclipse at 14° Libra

October 21: Mercury enters Scorpio

October 23: Sun enters Scorpio

October 28: Partial Lunar Eclipse at 5° Taurus

I highly recommend that you primarily read the horoscopes for your rising sign. If you don’t know your rising sign, you can read for your sun sign (born during the day) and/or moon sign (born at night). Read it all if you like, and take what resonates. To figure out these placements, enter your birth date, location and precise birth time into an astrology app like Time Nomad or online at astro.com. For more guidance on how all of these play together, visit charmastrology.com.

Sept. 23-Oct. 22

The solar eclipse this month is happening in your sign and this means a major new beginning for you that will continue to culminate in the spring of 2024. You’ll need to consider your personal alignment and authenticity with whatever situation you’re dealing with. A significant ending that’s been in the works for the past 18 months is finally starting to settle. Close the loop of experiences by showing up to important goodbyes and farewells—avoiding them doesn’t make the ending not happen.

Oct. 23-Nov. 21

One of the manifestations of deep inner work is the need to integrate what may feel like disparate parts of your whole being. This month ahead is quite reflective and you’re invited to pay closer attention to your health. This can look like tending to your physical wellness but also taking care of your mental, emotional and spiritual health as well. Major things are wrapping up in your significant relationships. Turn the focus on you!

Nov. 22-Dec. 21

You may feel called to join new community spaces where you can meet people and contribute your gifts. This new beginning will continue to build up until the spring of 2024. Now more than ever it feels important that you are an essential part of movements that you care about. You’re starting to move away from any work-oriented values and beliefs that were making you unwell before.

Dec. 22-Jan. 19

A potent purging and simultaneous blossoming is transpiring in your career and overall contemplations of your life path. You’ve had some time to get to know what makes you tick, what brings you joy and what facilitates your creative flow. Don’t underestimate the importance of your excitement when it comes to your choices. Your sense of enjoyment is a great marker to positively affirm the direction you’ve chosen.

Jan. 20-Feb. 18

Get obsessed with learning something new that will change some of your fundamental beliefs. It can be a very niche subject, as per your usual, but its domino effect on the way you see the world can be life-altering. It’s exciting for the most part—and also a bit unnerving—to change your mind about things you thought were a stable reality for you. It’s time to let go of a past that you’ve had to contemplate intensely in the past 18 months. Move forward with a renewed sense of inspiration.

Feb. 19-March 20

Avoiding something doesn’t make it go away. In fact, sometimes when you skirt around an important issue, things become a bigger deal than they actually are. Avoidance can be a useful strategy only if you actually give your presence to whatever you’re avoiding at a later date. Sometimes the most important thing in life is to show up—even if you feel like you can’t or don’t know how to.

March 21-April 19

You’re at a turning point when it comes to the future of your most important relationships. The task is to understand what needs to die versus what you need to nourish so it can usher in a new birth. This requires your emotional intelligence and astute self-awareness to navigate. Make sure you have the resources you need to support yourself as you move through relationship changes.

April 20-May 20

Lately, you may feel like a whole different person—even like you’re inhabiting a different body. Your health has been a major focus for you and the month ahead is no different. The theme is about creating space when it comes to your daily habits so you can bring in more of what you truly need. Think of purging and cutting things off that are either excessive or stagnant. Develop new patterns of behaviour that will nourish and support you over the long term.

May 21-June 21

Now’s the time to get into a creative headspace as this can help you immensely in getting through your days and finishing your overdue work. A yearning for inspiration can do wonders for your mental health. If you’re not in the mood, get yourself in the mood. Just remember not to be attached to the outcome. Prioritize being present for the process. The point is to allow yourself to enter a headspace as a child would when they’re innocently playing. Just go with the flow and have fun.

June 22-July 22

Something related to your close relationships could be going through pivotal moments of change this month ahead. It’s just the beginning, so don’t jump to conclusions about worst-case scenarios. Some of the transformations are critical for your healing and growth—especially when it comes to your sense of belonging so you can better cultivate the kinds of relationships you want more in life.

July 23-Aug. 22

As you navigate a major ending and turning point in your work and overall life direction, you will become more sensitive to the dynamics of your daily surroundings. You may notice how things are starting to change around you. Or perhaps it’s more that you’re outgrowing familiar spaces and you want to move through a different kind of vibe and crowd. Spice up your life and change things around from your usual.

Aug. 23-Sept. 22

Do you generally feel a better sense of your place in the world, simply because you’re firmly grounded in your personal beliefs, values and principles? This state of being is not a static one, either, as humans are often in flux. If you haven’t yet, embark on a new journey that will teach you a new frame of perspective. Doing so will help you navigate acquiring the resources you need and will assist you in establishing the boundaries required to live your life well.

