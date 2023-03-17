Aries: What Your Zodiac Sign Says About Love, Work, Friends And More

March 21 – April 19

Aries is the first sign in the zodiac and the first one ready to jump in the pool. Your ruling planet is Mars, the planet of war, and that accounts for your bossy reputation. You have a desire to be first and lead the charge of progress. As a fire sign, you are energetic and love to get involved — and sometimes you act before considering all the implications. You can get hot under the collar and act out, especially when you don’t have enough space to do you.

Best traits

Assertive, determined, passionate, forthright and independent

Work

You’re naturally competitive, so finding your rhythm at work is all about finding that carrot. You do really well when you know what you want and what’s to be gained from getting it, so uncertain times are especially hard on you. Feeling important is an essential component of your happiness at work, so if you’re not appreciated, you’re probably not in the right place.

Love

Aries are passionate, with the tendency to either fall head over heels in love or not be interested at all. When you’re in love it’s easy to forget to check in with your partner to make sure that they’re on the same page as you. The way to your heart is by someone thinking that you’re the best and most important person in town. Compromise is not your strongest quality, but what you lack in diplomacy you make up for in passion.

Friendships

You’re a dynamic and fun friend who is at your best when there’s lots going on with people who excite you. That means you love having people in your life that challenge your worldview, inspire you to get to your next level, and are engaged by their own lives. It’s possible that you grow bored of your friendships — the trick is to make sure that you’re not just restless before you pull the plug.

Family

Because you’re so independent, family matters can be complicated. As much as you like your home base to be covered, you hate to feel penned in, and can lash out when you do. With your chosen family you do best when you retain your autonomy, so there’s always something lively that you can bring home to your loved ones.

Jessica Lanyadoo loves astrology and helping people help themselves. Learn more about her at lovelanyadoo.com.

