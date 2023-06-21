Cancer: What Your Zodiac Sign Says About Love, Work, Friends And More

June 22 – July 22

Cancer is a sensitive water sign ruled by the moon, and like the moon, you ebb and flow. Your sign is very emotional, so if you feel hurt or helped by someone you’re unlikely to forget. You find it hard to be patient with things, and it’s important that you take time to come down off of stressful experiences. You are kind, loving and always willing to help those who need it. It’s easy to get off track when you’re so guided by your feelings. Taking responsibility for your emotional self-care is the key to a peaceful life.

Best traits

Nurturing, sensitive, emotionally present, tenacious and loyal

Work

Your sign often chooses to pursue a career that is adjacent to what you really want, instead of taking the risk to go for your heart’s desire. Because you are so security-oriented, you want to make sure that you succeed on your path, and you’re willing to work hard to make it happen. Slow growth investments are best suited for long-term gains.

Love

Feeling safe is hella important for you, and when you don’t, it’s hard to let go and have an intimate connection with someone. For many born under your sign, first comes love, then comes passion. You don’t do well with unreliable people, and often get yourself involved in relationships where both partners have clearly defined roles. Compassion is a gift that you must give yourself as well as your partner for the health of your relationships.

Friendships

You love to entertain at home, in small groups of people that you can really be yourself with. Cancer is a clannish sign, and it’s easy to get wrapped up in your old school group of friends, even if you outgrow those connections. It’s important that you work on being a forthright communicator when it comes to hurt feelings, or you’ll find that petty resentments build up over time and are corrosive to your friendships.

Family

Yours is the sign that governs family and home, so when it comes to these topics, it’s easy to assume that you’re totally comfortable. The truth is that these things are very charged for you. Don’t turn yourself inside out for the life that you think you “should” have — you can get stuck on family dynamics and lose track of yourself if you’re not careful.

Jessica Lanyadoo loves astrology and helping people help themselves. Learn more about her at lovelanyadoo.com.

