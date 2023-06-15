11 cute pieces to get the (dinner) party started.

Alfresco dining is one of summer’s simple pleasures, a time to catch up with good friends and good food in a cozy, inviting setting. And while hosting is a lot of work, it doesn’t have to be intimidating. When it comes to setting the table for outdoor entertaining, lean into your whimsical side and opt for an eclectic mix of vivid hues and casual, mismatched items to get the (dinner) party started.

Casa Cubista

Elevate your cold pasta salads by serving them in a patterned terracotta bowl.

Serving bowl, $49, saudadetoronto.com

Simons

Swap plastic berry containers for this ceramic fruit bowl, which was designed with holes for drainage.

Fruit bowl, $10, simons.ca

JF x Jillian Harris x Life At Home

From influencer Jillian Harris’ first home collection with Joe Fresh, these fluted wine goblets are chic but made of plastic, making them a great addition to your outdoor entertaining kit.

Wine goblets, $7 each, joefresh.com

David Shaw

You’ll use this sleek brass serving set all year-round.

Serving set, $46, independentcitymarket.ca

Xenia Taler

Made with melamine and bamboo scraps from chopstick manufacturers, these patterned coasters are cute and practical.

Coasters, $28 for a set of 4, xeniataler.com

Canvas

Designed for outdoor use, these stackable bamboo plates are lightweight and easy to clean.

Bamboo plates, $8 each, canadiantire.ca

La DoubleJ

Every summer table needs a pop of colour, like these pretty scalloped cotton placemats.

Placemats, $85 for a set of 2, ladoublej.com

Oui

From cheese and charcuterie to fruit and pastries, this oak serving board is large enough for all your favourite snacks.

Large serving board, $50, chapters.indigo.ca

HomeTrends

Serve your famous sangria in this affordable pitcher.

Plastic pitcher, $10, walmart.ca

DMG

Crafted in one of Portugal’s most celebrated glass factories, each one of these beautifully textured wine glasses is a work of art.

Amber wine glasses, $15 each, saudadetoronto.com

H&M

Pop a sculptural candle holder topped with your favourite candles on your table to add a touch of drama and an extra source of light.

Ceramic candle holder, $25, hm.com

While the products in this piece have been independently chosen by our editors, this article contains affiliate links, so we may earn a small commission when you make a purchase through links on our site at no additional cost to you.