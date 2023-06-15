Home Decor

How To Set A Chic Table For Outdoor Entertaining

 11 cute pieces to get the (dinner) party started.

A colourful table set for outdoor entertaining in summer.

(Photograpy by Christie Vuong. Tablecloth, simons.ca. Melamine checkered plate, xeniataler.com. Casa Cubista mini patterned plates, saudadetoronto.com. Oui brass flatware, chapters.indigo.ca. Muslin napkins and spiral candles, hm.com. Mainstays rope chair, walmart.ca.)

Alfresco dining is one of summer’s simple pleasures, a time to catch up with good friends and good food in a cozy, inviting setting. And while hosting is a lot of work, it doesn’t have to be intimidating. When it comes to setting the table for outdoor entertaining, lean into your whimsical side and opt for an eclectic mix of vivid hues and casual, mismatched items to get the (dinner) party started.

A painted and glazed patterned terracotta bowl from Casa Cubista for outdoor entertaining.

Casa Cubista

Elevate your cold pasta salads by serving them in a patterned terracotta bowl.

Serving bowl, $49, saudadetoronto.com

A ceramic checkered fruit bowl with drainage holes.

Simons

Swap plastic berry containers for this ceramic fruit bowl, which was designed with holes for drainage.

Fruit bowl, $10, simons.ca

A plastic fluted blue wine goblet from Joe Fresh for outdoor entertaining.

JF x Jillian Harris x Life At Home

From influencer Jillian Harris’ first home collection with Joe Fresh, these fluted wine goblets are chic but made of plastic, making them a great addition to your outdoor entertaining kit.

Wine goblets, $7 each, joefresh.com

White and gold serving set from David Shaw for outdoor entertaining.

David Shaw

You’ll use this sleek brass serving set all year-round.

Serving set, $46, independentcitymarket.ca

A set of four bamboo and melamine coasters with orange patterns from Xenia Taler for outdoor entertaining.

Xenia Taler

Made with melamine and bamboo scraps from chopstick manufacturers, these patterned coasters are cute and practical.

Coasters, $28 for a set of 4, xeniataler.com

A teal melamine plate from Canvas for outdoor entertaining.

Canvas

Designed for outdoor use, these stackable bamboo plates are lightweight and easy to clean.

Bamboo plates, $8 each, canadiantire.ca

Two pink and red scalloped placemats from La DoubleJ for outdoor entertaining.

La DoubleJ

Every summer table needs a pop of colour, like these pretty scalloped cotton placemats.

Placemats, $85 for a set of 2, ladoublej.com

An oak wood board from Oui at Indigo for summer outdoor entertaining.

Oui

From cheese and charcuterie to fruit and pastries, this oak serving board is large enough for all your favourite snacks.

Large serving board, $50, chapters.indigo.ca

A pink plastic pitcher from HomeTrends for summer outdoor entertaining.

HomeTrends

Serve your famous sangria in this affordable pitcher.

Plastic pitcher, $10, walmart.ca

An amber glass wine glass from DMG for summer outdoor entertaining.

DMG

Crafted in one of Portugal’s most celebrated glass factories, each one of these beautifully textured wine glasses is a work of art.

Amber wine glasses, $15 each, saudadetoronto.com

A white ceramic candle holder from H&M for summer outdoor entertaining.

H&M

Pop a sculptural candle holder topped with your favourite candles on your table to add a touch of drama and an extra source of light.

Ceramic candle holder, $25, hm.com

