Living

Your Weekly Horoscope: July 3-9, 2024

By Jessica Lanyadoo
July 2, 2024
An illustration of a hermit crab with a pink shell. The hermit crab has a tear falling from their eye and is holding a flower who also has a frowny face on it. The cancer symbol is shown in circles above and below the crab.(Illustration: Sacha Stephan)

Cancer

June 22-July 22

There will be a new moon in your sign on the 5th, and that means that it’s a powerful time to connect with yourself, dear Moonchild. Just make sure you don’t fall into the trap of over-identifying with your emotions and too quickly turning them into stories. For best results, use this time to get present and cultivate greater self-care and alignment as a foundation for whatever comes next.

An illustration of a cat wearing a red bow around its neck and looking into a hand mirror with sparkles in their eyes. At the top of the mirror is a small Leo symbol(Illustration: Sacha Stephan)

Leo

July 23-Aug. 22

The July 5th new moon in Cancer is meant to be a time when you reconnect with your insides and tend to your heart. In doing this, you are likely to bump up against some exhaustion and anxious thinking. As you listen to your heart, you may need to take a step back from the intensity in which you’ve been engaging with things so that you may recalibrate your energies and approach. This is a time to get more intentional, Leo.

An illustration of a burning heart being stabbed by six swords. in the middle of the heart is the Virgo symbol(Illustration: Sacha Stephan)

Virgo

Aug. 23-Sept. 22

The July 5th new moon in Cancer is meant to rattle you, Virgo. While you may be feeling pulled in too many directions and generally overwhelmed, this is happening so that you determine what’s right for you, and in response to that, what to do next. The actions you do or don’t take this week will have meaningful consequences, so it is wise that you take the space and time you need to determine what feelings are authentic versus defensive.

An illustration of balance scales. each bowl has the symbol for Libra on it.(Illustration: Sacha Stephan)

Libra

Sept. 23-Oct. 22

This week, you may be feeling tension between your intuitive understanding of things and your mind’s restless desire to come to a conclusion or make sense of your situation. There’s a new moon on the 5th and it is an invitation for you to get present with your emotions and to allow the busyness of your mind to take a backseat. As counterintuitive as it may feel, your best move is to slow down so that you can direct your energies in the most efficient and heartfelt ways.

An illustration of a pink scorpion wearing sunglasses and holding a heart-shaped lollipop. The Scorpio symbol is on it's front arm like a tattoo. it's other arm and legs have symbol tattoos as well like a star, moon, flower and snake.(Illustration: Sacha Stephan)

Scorpio

Oct. 23-Nov. 21

Having healthy boundaries is a practice, not a destination. This week you may need to better communicate what you can and can’t do in a healthy way. You may need to accept certain limitations that you wish you didn’t need to have at this time, and while that may be disappointing, the healthiest course of action for you is to accept what’s real in this moment and function from that place, Scorpio.

An illustration of a bow and arrow with a flaming tip. the arrowhead has the Sagittarius symbol on it.(Illustration: Sacha Stephan)

Sagittarius

Nov. 22-Dec. 21

New moons like we have on the 5th are always a good time for clarifying your intentions and planting seeds. Whether you’re at the idea stage or the action phase, tend to your foundations this week, Sagittarius. Regardless of what phase of your big-picture plans you find yourself in, it’s important that you take a creative approach and follow the energy—where there’s flow is where your attention should go.

An illustration of a goat with a green mermaid tail. The goat is sticking out its tongue and wearing a medallion around its neck. the medallino has the Capricorn symbol on it.(Illustration: Sacha Stephan)

Capricorn

Dec. 22-Jan. 19

The new moon in your relationship house on July 5th is meant to shake things up in your close connections. It’s important that you leave room for other people to be true to themselves, even when it’s uncomfortable for you or not quite what you wish. Allow people to reveal themselves to you and do your best to show up in honest and sustainable ways. This is the only way to have healthy relationships, Capricorn.

An illustration of two swans sitting in two large vases that have the Aquarius symbol on them. The swans have water falling out of their beaks.(Illustration: Sacha Stephan)

Aquarius

Jan. 20-Feb. 18

You may be feeling pretty frustrated this week and it’s important that you don’t point those feelings at other people. In other words, get in touch with your own attitudes, emotions, and actions to better understand the roots of how you came to feel what you’re feeling right now. If you fixate on what other people are or aren’t doing, you will miss out on the transformative value the July 5th new moon is here to bring into your life, Aquarius.

An illustration of two goldfish swimming around in a circle. the goldfish are wearing small party hats with pink and blue squiggly stripes and a gold star at the tip. In between the fish is the symbol for Pisces.(Illustration: Sacha Stephan)

Pisces

Feb. 19-March 20

With this new moon happening on July 5th, you may find yourself feeling pretty clear about your hopes and intentions, and the energies are here to support you in nurturing yourself and your circumstances in such a way that you prepare your foundations for action. Clarify where you have abundant “yes” reactions and invest your energies in those directions. In other words, what you feed will grow this week, Pisces.

An illustration of a pink ram head wearing sunglasses. The symbol for Aries is shown on a star beneath the ram's head above two crossed swords(Illustration: Sacha Stephan)

Aries

March 21-April 19

You are not meant to control your circumstances or even your life. Instead, it’s all about making choices and adapting to the consequences. This week’s new moon on the 5th is an opportunity for you to get emotionally honest with yourself about what is and isn’t working in your approach to how you are managing the realities in your life. By doing this, you can identify what needs to be challenged versus what needs to be accepted, Aries.

An illustration of a bull wearing blue cowboy boots on all four feet. It's alsoo wearing a yellow cowboy hat that has the symbol for Taurus on it.

Taurus

April 20-May 20

This is not a great time to make decisions, even though we have a new moon on July 5th. Instead, focus your energies inward. If you have been feeling burnt out, overwhelmed, and generally tapped, this is going to be an incredibly helpful time for you to slow down, find your ground, and recalibrate your energies. Growth and change begin within; tend to your insides this week, Taurus.

An illustration of a pair of cherries connected at the stem. One cherry has a smiley face and the other has a sad face. On the tip of the stem, there's a pair of leaves and a small gemini symbol(Illustration: Sacha Stephan)

Gemini

May 21-June 21

It’s important that you are patient this week because there is much that you don’t know, and while that may be anxiety-provoking, it’s not a bad thing. The new moon on the 5th is an invitation to get present with the things you don’t fully understand or that haven’t been worked out, without doing anything. The very act of your grounded presence will allow for your circumstances and understanding to mature, Twin Star.

Astrology
