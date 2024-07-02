This week, you may be feeling tension between your intuitive understanding of things and your mind’s restless desire to come to a conclusion or make sense of your situation. There’s a new moon on the 5th and it is an invitation for you to get present with your emotions and to allow the busyness of your mind to take a backseat. As counterintuitive as it may feel, your best move is to slow down so that you can direct your energies in the most efficient and heartfelt ways.