There will be a new moon in your sign on the 5th, and that means that it’s a powerful time to connect with yourself, dear Moonchild. Just make sure you don’t fall into the trap of over-identifying with your emotions and too quickly turning them into stories. For best results, use this time to get present and cultivate greater self-care and alignment as a foundation for whatever comes next.
The July 5th new moon in Cancer is meant to be a time when you reconnect with your insides and tend to your heart. In doing this, you are likely to bump up against some exhaustion and anxious thinking. As you listen to your heart, you may need to take a step back from the intensity in which you’ve been engaging with things so that you may recalibrate your energies and approach. This is a time to get more intentional, Leo.
The July 5th new moon in Cancer is meant to rattle you, Virgo. While you may be feeling pulled in too many directions and generally overwhelmed, this is happening so that you determine what’s right for you, and in response to that, what to do next. The actions you do or don’t take this week will have meaningful consequences, so it is wise that you take the space and time you need to determine what feelings are authentic versus defensive.
This week, you may be feeling tension between your intuitive understanding of things and your mind’s restless desire to come to a conclusion or make sense of your situation. There’s a new moon on the 5th and it is an invitation for you to get present with your emotions and to allow the busyness of your mind to take a backseat. As counterintuitive as it may feel, your best move is to slow down so that you can direct your energies in the most efficient and heartfelt ways.
Having healthy boundaries is a practice, not a destination. This week you may need to better communicate what you can and can’t do in a healthy way. You may need to accept certain limitations that you wish you didn’t need to have at this time, and while that may be disappointing, the healthiest course of action for you is to accept what’s real in this moment and function from that place, Scorpio.
New moons like we have on the 5th are always a good time for clarifying your intentions and planting seeds. Whether you’re at the idea stage or the action phase, tend to your foundations this week, Sagittarius. Regardless of what phase of your big-picture plans you find yourself in, it’s important that you take a creative approach and follow the energy—where there’s flow is where your attention should go.
The new moon in your relationship house on July 5th is meant to shake things up in your close connections. It’s important that you leave room for other people to be true to themselves, even when it’s uncomfortable for you or not quite what you wish. Allow people to reveal themselves to you and do your best to show up in honest and sustainable ways. This is the only way to have healthy relationships, Capricorn.
You may be feeling pretty frustrated this week and it’s important that you don’t point those feelings at other people. In other words, get in touch with your own attitudes, emotions, and actions to better understand the roots of how you came to feel what you’re feeling right now. If you fixate on what other people are or aren’t doing, you will miss out on the transformative value the July 5th new moon is here to bring into your life, Aquarius.
With this new moon happening on July 5th, you may find yourself feeling pretty clear about your hopes and intentions, and the energies are here to support you in nurturing yourself and your circumstances in such a way that you prepare your foundations for action. Clarify where you have abundant “yes” reactions and invest your energies in those directions. In other words, what you feed will grow this week, Pisces.
You are not meant to control your circumstances or even your life. Instead, it’s all about making choices and adapting to the consequences. This week’s new moon on the 5th is an opportunity for you to get emotionally honest with yourself about what is and isn’t working in your approach to how you are managing the realities in your life. By doing this, you can identify what needs to be challenged versus what needs to be accepted, Aries.
This is not a great time to make decisions, even though we have a new moon on July 5th. Instead, focus your energies inward. If you have been feeling burnt out, overwhelmed, and generally tapped, this is going to be an incredibly helpful time for you to slow down, find your ground, and recalibrate your energies. Growth and change begin within; tend to your insides this week, Taurus.
It’s important that you are patient this week because there is much that you don’t know, and while that may be anxiety-provoking, it’s not a bad thing. The new moon on the 5th is an invitation to get present with the things you don’t fully understand or that haven’t been worked out, without doing anything. The very act of your grounded presence will allow for your circumstances and understanding to mature, Twin Star.
