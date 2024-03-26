Advertisement
Horoscope

Your Weekly Horoscope: March 27-April 2, 2024

Experience your emotions first—then strive to understand what they are telling you about yourself.
By Jessica Lanyadoo
March 26, 2024
An illustration of a pink ram head wearing sunglasses. The symbol for Aries is shown on a star beneath the ram's head above two crossed swords(Illustration: Sacha Stephan)

Aries

March 21-April 19

This week, you’re likely to feel at least a bit worried about what is happening in your relationships and whether or not it’s sustainable. Instead of doing the classic Aries thing and rushing to a conclusion, challenge yourself to get present with your concerns and sit with them. I know it may feel like inactivity, but sitting with it is the best and quickest way to identify what’s going on for you. You don’t need to do anything about self-awareness, but it will certainly help when you’re ready.

An illustration of a bull wearing blue cowboy boots on all four feet. It's alsoo wearing a yellow cowboy hat that has the symbol for Taurus on it.(Illustration: Sacha Stephan)

Taurus

April 20-May 20

Whatever troubles you’re having in your relationships, it’s important not to sweep them under the rug. They say that the devil is in the details, and if you lose sight of the bigger picture of the value of your connections and your motivation for being invested in them, it will do no service to you or your relationships. Strive to take a collaborative and creative approach to engaging with what isn’t working between you and others this week, Taurus.

An illustration of a pair of cherries connected at the stem. One cherry has a smiley face and the other has a sad face. On the tip of the stem, there's a pair of leaves and a small gemini symbol(Illustration: Sacha Stephan)

Gemini

May 21-June 21

Organizing your life around your priorities is hard when so many things are important to you! That said, this week's assignment is to pay attention to the things that you spend the most time thinking about or participating with and ask yourself whether these things authentically reflect what’s important to you, Twin Star. If not, start this mercury retrograde cycle off by reflecting on how you can make changes to correct that.

An illustration of a hermit crab with a pink shell. The hermit crab has a tear falling from their eye and is holding a flower who also has a frowny face on it. The cancer symbol is shown in circles above and below the crab.(Illustration: Sacha Stephan)

Cancer

June 22-July 22

The moon is responsible for eclipse season, so you are likely to feel pretty activated this month, Moonchild. This can lead to defensive feelings or outsized emotions. Develop a strategy for first experiencing your emotions and then striving to understand what they are telling you about yourself and your situation so that you can finally assess a way to respond to them with intention that reflects your values and needs.

An illustration of a cat wearing a red bow around its neck and looking into a hand mirror with sparkles in their eyes. At the top of the mirror is a small Leo symbol(Illustration: Sacha Stephan)

Leo

July 23-Aug. 22

If you’ve taken on too much lately, this is the week you feel the effects of burnout. Instead of trying to “fix” this problem, give yourself a gift of respite, Leo. Allow for your body, heart and mind to rest so that you feel better, but also so that you can make sense of some of the problems that are plaguing you. Some things require analysis, but the answers to your most significant issues are already inside you; create space for your truth to rise to the surface.

An illustration of a burning heart being stabbed by six swords. in the middle of the heart is the Virgo symbol(Illustration: Sacha Stephan)

Virgo

Aug. 23-Sept. 22

What isn’t working now is not necessarily evidence of what won’t work in the future—But it does deserve your attention. Resist the urge to catastrophize situations in your thinking because it’s really not helpful, Virgo. If you are starting to understand that something isn’t working for you, this is the time to let yourself really feel whatever feelings it kicks up so that you can start to make plans to address the problem properly.

An illustration of balance scales. each bowl has the symbol for Libra on it.(Illustration: Sacha Stephan)

Libra

Sept. 23-Oct. 22

This is an excellent time to mobilize and make things happen for you, Libra. The key is to do it in a way that is right for you instead of the way you’ve seen other people do it. The truth is that there isn’t one pathway to success or happiness; it’s crucial that your actions reflect not only your goals but your awareness. This is how you don’t just succeed on paper, but you feel good about what you accomplish and how.

An illustration of a pink scorpion wearing sunglasses and holding a heart-shaped lollipop. The Scorpio symbol is on it's front arm like a tattoo. it's other arm and legs have symbol tattoos as well like a star, moon, flower and snake.(Illustration: Sacha Stephan)

Scorpio

Oct. 23-Nov. 21

This will likely be a hectic week that requires you to actively participate in your relationships and projects. The key to doing this in a healthy way is staying grounded in and connected to your body. It’s possible that you may need to move more slowly, but more than speed, it’s about presence and intentionality. The best gift that you can give to the future you is to honour whatever is happening in the year and now, Scorpio.

An illustration of a bow and arrow with a flaming tip. the arrowhead has the Sagittarius symbol on it.(Illustration: Sacha Stephan)

Sagittarius

Nov. 22-Dec. 21

If you’re going to engage in struggles, it’s vital that they reflect what is actually important to you instead of just your defenses or ego. This week, Sagittarius, you are being asked to let go. You may need to let go of a desire to prove yourself, your attachment to outcomes, or even a relationship. Whatever you let go, may it be because you are holding onto yourself with love.

An illustration of a goat with a green mermaid tail. The goat is sticking out its tongue and wearing a medallion around its neck. the medallino has the Capricorn symbol on it.(Illustration: Sacha Stephan)

Capricorn

Dec. 22-Jan. 19

This is a great week for exploring possibilities as long as you stay grounded in clarity about your big-picture goals, Capricorn. If you lose sight of what’s most important to you, it will be easy to find yourself acting in ways that reflect your desire to “keep up with the Joneses” more than your actual convictions and needs. This means you need to look within in balance with exploring potential in the world around you.

An illustration of two swans sitting in two large vases that have the Aquarius symbol on them. The swans have water falling out of their beaks.(Illustration: Sacha Stephan)

Aquarius

Jan. 20-Feb. 18

Have you thought about your ego lately, Aquarius? If it’s too big, you’ll likely act without fully considering the effects of whatever you do or don’t do on other people. If it’s not quite big enough, you may be more concerned with how things appear outside at the expense of assessing what’s authentic with you. This week, strive to hit the sweet spot between consideration for others and yourself.

An illustration of two goldfish swimming around in a circle. the goldfish are wearing small party hats with pink and blue squiggly stripes and a gold star at the tip. In between the fish is the symbol for Pisces.(Illustration: Sacha Stephan)

Pisces

Feb. 19-March 20

Every decision and action you take has consequences. Just because some of your choices have negative consequences doesn’t mean that you should do nothing. This week, you need to assess what you’re willing to pay in exchange for the things that are valuable to you. This will require that you are clear about your sense of morality and what you can sustain over the long haul, Pisces.

FILED UNDER:
Astrology
