This week, you’re likely to feel at least a bit worried about what is happening in your relationships and whether or not it’s sustainable. Instead of doing the classic Aries thing and rushing to a conclusion, challenge yourself to get present with your concerns and sit with them. I know it may feel like inactivity, but sitting with it is the best and quickest way to identify what’s going on for you. You don’t need to do anything about self-awareness, but it will certainly help when you’re ready.