The path of totality—or where you can see a total solar eclipse—is where the moon will completely block out the sun. During a total eclipse, when the sun is briefly blocked out for three to four minutes, you can view it without eclipse glasses. “It will only be as bright as a full moon,” explains MacDonald. For this specific eclipse, the Ontario cities of Kingston, Montréal, Niagara Falls and Hamilton—and their surrounding areas—are in the path of totality. Get a full list of Canadian cities in the path of totality, and timing, below.