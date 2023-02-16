Your Horoscope For March 2023

Things in your life—and on the world stage—are going through a transformation. The month ahead is the doorway toward what comes next.

In the astrology world, March is our astrological new year, coinciding with the Sun’s ingress into Aries on March 20. However, for 2023 March is also a month with significant planetary changes—generational shifts are coming up that will call for renewal and maturation. Something in your life, which is also reflected on the world stage—is going through a transformation, a death and rebirth. The month ahead is the doorway toward what comes next. Needless to say, March is a big deal—and it’s wise to pay attention. Notable dates for March:

March 2: Mercury enters Pisces

March 7: Full Moon at 16° Virgo, Saturn enters Pisces

March 16: Venus enters Taurus

March 18: Mercury enters Aries

March 20: Sun enters Aries

March 21: New Moon at 0° Aries

March 23: Pluto enters Aquarius

March 25: Mars enters Cancer

I highly recommend that you primarily read the horoscopes for your rising sign. If you don’t know your rising sign, you can read for your sun sign (born during the day) and/or moon sign (born at night). Read it all if you like, and take what resonates. To figure out these placements, enter your birth date, location and precise birth time into an astrology app like Time Nomad or online at astro.com. For more guidance on how all of these play together, visit charmastrology.com.

Feb. 19-March 20

For plants, pruning dying stems and leaves stimulates more growth. This clearing brings more nutrition to parts that have yet to bloom. Make more space so nourishment can flow unimpeded to parts of you that have been parched. Bring attention to where you need more care and sever from attachments that continue to eat away at your zest for life. You can simultaneously grieve your losses and move forward.

March 21-April 19

If you’ve been considering starting a practice that connects you to something spiritual or divine, March is an excellent month to kick it off. Begin by understanding your intention for creating a devotional practice. Often, people turn to rituals as a way to ground themselves amidst big life changes. Perhaps you’re feeling a bit more disconnected and isolated? Start by reflecting on why and let this guide you on what comes next.

April 20-May 20

If anyone reveres quality over quantity, it’s you, dear Taurus. This March, be ready to reckon with your aspirations and apply this organizing principle of quality over quantity. One way to manage your tendency towards “just right-ness” (aka cloaked perfectionism) is to be able to cut down on excess. And yes, this could mean something as simple as decluttering, whether it’s your life or your home. Whatever it is, do less.

May 21-June 21

When you observe people with a graceful command of their craft, path and calling, what is it about them that you’re most drawn to? Is it their discipline and sense of responsibility? Is it their sheer talent and effortless confidence? Is it their passion and their commitment to living the life they desire? The month is about you embodying your own authority. What makes you inspiring?

June 22-July 22

Now more than ever, you’re tasked to work on your discomfort with being unprepared. You need to be able to trust yourself fully enough to carry your own weight. So much of life is improvisation, and the embarrassment of making mistakes is not a good enough excuse to reject the unfamiliar. Do not be afraid of what hasn’t happened yet. Some things you’ll never know what it can be until you try.

July 23-Aug. 22

What does trusting yourself more look like? Know that with your accumulated wisdom comes power and authority—enough to get you through life’s uncertainties. Life is full of beginnings and endings; with that journey comes renewal. Look ahead to a you who is unafraid and equipped with the knowledge that comes with experience.

Aug. 23-Sept. 22

Who are your teachers? Who guides your path and influences your thoughts? How do you allow yourself to be transformed by others? This month, bring awareness to how you integrate the lessons you learn from others. Does their influence expand your sense of self or does it slowly shrink you into an unfamiliar shell? The thing is, you can only be truly responsible for how you carry yourself, so choose your teachers wisely.

Sept. 23-Oct. 22

When was the last time you embarked on a project that was just for you? Let’s say you want to learn to be less uncomfortable with people being displeased with you. And ultimately, the goal is supporting yourself to be less compelled towards people pleasing. How would you go about this kind of project? Approach it like a project manager, from ideas to execution. March is perfect for introspection and growth.

Oct. 23-Nov. 21

It seems paradoxical, but you gotta take your playtime seriously, dear Scorpio. In fact, this month is the most opportune time to dedicate specific hours for creative explorations. People may scoff at hobbies as a waste of resources and time. But did you know hobbies can be the gateway toward a deeper sense of meaning and connection in your life? Even neuroscientists agree that creative focus does wonders for your brain’s relaxation enabling you to handle harder things down the road. Play more.

Nov. 22-Dec. 21

Are you feeling untethered? Not in a way that is liberating, but more like you’re suspended and detached? How do you ground yourself, so you don’t aimlessly wander? This month you may find yourself contemplating what it means to stay in one place long enough to become part of something. It doesn’t have to mean that your sense of independence is at stake. Perhaps it’s exactly what you need to feel free.

Dec. 22-Jan. 19

You, of all people, understand how establishing routines keeps you grounded and more present to attend to life’s unexpected twists. Perhaps the last few months demanded that you take your limited capacity seriously. After all, no one else is more accountable for your well-being than you—don’t delegate this crucial responsibility to someone else.

Jan. 20-Feb. 18

Modesty, for the sake of performing gratitude and preventing others from feeling small beside you, is not modesty. It’s insincerity. You can be both grateful and witness someone’s insecurities without making it your responsibility to save them from that hard feeling. Learn to embody the grace of receiving heartfelt praise from others, even if it feels incongruent with your own standards. Your disagreement with how someone is witnessing you, from their perspective, keeps you unnecessarily small.

Get Chatelaine in your inbox! Our very best stories, recipes, style and shopping tips, horoscopes and special offers. Delivered a couple of times a week. Email *

CAPTCHA

Consent * Yes, I would like to receive Chatelaine's newsletter. I understand I can unsubscribe at any time. * *