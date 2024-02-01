How To Declutter The 4 Messiest Spots In Your Home

Kitchen organization can go a long way in making your space feel organized and decluttering your home. The key to maintaining order is accessibility: You want to be able to see what you’re looking for in your kitchen cabinets and grab it without having to take everything out of the cupboard. (You don’t want to be knee-deep in cookbooks before you can find the basmati rice.) Assess your space and decide what you really need in your kitchen on a daily basis. If you have storage elsewhere, keep items you buy in bulk there.