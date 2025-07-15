  • Newsletters
Horoscope

Your Weekly Horoscope: July 16-22, 2025

Mercury in retrograde is not a time for making plans as much as it is a time for returning to things that are yet unfinished.
By Jessica Lanyadoo
July 15, 2025
An illustration of a pink ram head wearing sunglasses. The symbol for Aries is shown on a star beneath the ram's head above two crossed swords

(Illustration: Sacha Stephan)

Cancer

June 22-July 22

Big emotions are likely to be crashing in this week, and while it would be easy for you to get lost in them, your assignment is to stay grounded and connected to yourself as you navigate through them. This is a time for you to know yourself and to honour the truth of who and what you are at this time with grace. Don't try to change others when what you really should be doing is adapting and adjusting your expectations and your behaviour, Moonchild.

An illustration of a cat wearing a red bow around its neck and looking into a hand mirror with sparkles in their eyes. At the top of the mirror is a small Leo symbol(Illustration: Sacha Stephan)

Leo

July 23-Aug. 22

Mercury goes retrograde in your sign on the 17th. You may be feeling itchy to make new plans and explore new directions, but before you do that, it's important that you check your ego. Your motivations are really important, and if you are mobilizing from a place of defensiveness or a drive to dominate, things could get pretty messy. Explore the nuanced parts of your emotions and motives so that you can take responsibility for how you show up, Leo.

An illustration of a burning heart being stabbed by six swords. in the middle of the heart is the Virgo symbol(Illustration: Sacha Stephan)

Virgo

Aug. 23-Sept. 22

Your ruling planet, Mercury, goes retrograde on the 17th, making this a week where you are likely to be a little turned around. If you act in ways that prioritize your value system, then you don't need to worry so much about what's "right or wrong”—what’s more important is what is aligned or not. Stop looking outside of yourself for validation and answers, as this week, finding the truth is an inside job.

An illustration of balance scales. each bowl has the symbol for Libra on it.(Illustration: Sacha Stephan)

Libra

Sept. 23-Oct. 22

Stick with your values, Libra. The July 17th Mercury retrograde is going to shake up your relationships, which may be a little disruptive, but there's also a lot of room for growth and co-creative improvements between you and others. Do your best to cultivate curiosity about the dynamics at play and communicate with the people that you care about in ways that reflect your care and investment in them.

An illustration of a pink scorpion wearing sunglasses and holding a heart-shaped lollipop. The Scorpio symbol is on it's front arm like a tattoo. it's other arm and legs have symbol tattoos as well like a star, moon, flower and snake.(Illustration: Sacha Stephan)

Scorpio

Oct. 23-Nov. 21

Mercury goes retrograde on the 17th, and that makes it a really good time for reflection and reassessment, Scorpio. As you look back at positions you've held and attitudes you've identified with, you may find that they no longer match the person you've become. The question is whether or not you are willing and able to actively and effectively change. Don't allow yourself to be chained to beliefs, relationships, or other dynamics just because they were once true for you.

An illustration of a bow and arrow with a flaming tip. the arrowhead has the Sagittarius symbol on it.(Illustration: Sacha Stephan)

Sagittarius

Nov. 22-Dec. 21

When Mercury goes retrograde—as it does on July 17th—it's a great time for reflection and not such a wonderful time for taking on new things. Start this retrograde off by reflecting on your commitments and goals, Sagittarius. You may need to reset your priorities or adapt your expectations. This week it's time for you to get aligned and release attachments that have you overextended and caught in power struggles that don't serve you or what you truly care about.

An illustration of a goat with a green mermaid tail. The goat is sticking out its tongue and wearing a medallion around its neck. the medallion has the Capricorn symbol on it.(Illustration: Sacha Stephan)

Capricorn

Dec. 22-Jan. 19

Other people don't need to understand what you're doing all the time. Of course, it is kind to share your perspective and your actions with the people that you are close to, but at the end of the day, you need to know yourself and believe in yourself, Capricorn. This is an important time for you to align with your values and to make sure that your actions are an honest reflection of your convictions.

An illustration of two swans sitting in two large vases that have the Aquarius symbol on them. The swans have water falling out of their beaks.(Illustration: Sacha Stephan)

Aquarius

Jan. 20-Feb. 18

Treating your fears, struggles, and insecurities with patience and empathy is your best possible approach and strategy this week. Be mindful about any impulse to blame others for their actions or lack of actions without first being considerate of their perspective. Sometimes people perceive things in such dramatically different ways from you that they don't consider the things that you prioritize.

An illustration of two goldfish swimming around in a circle. the goldfish are wearing small party hats with pink and blue squiggly stripes and a gold star at the tip. In between the fish is the symbol for Pisces.(Illustration: Sacha Stephan)

Pisces

Feb. 19-March 20

Change and transformation are usually pretty triggering. You may find yourself struggling with resistance to your own evolution and emotions this week, and it's likely to be pretty stressful. The best way to ease this process is through acceptance. Acceptance is not consent; it is simply awareness of what is in this moment. You can only begin from where you're at, so strive to do this without judgment, Pisces.

An illustration of a pink ram head wearing sunglasses. The symbol for Aries is shown on a star beneath the ram's head above two crossed swords(Illustration: Sacha Stephan)

Aries

March 21-April 19

The best way to nurture yourself and the people and things you care about is by meeting them where they're at. You may be feeling pretty overwhelmed and like things are too heavy to hold, but you are strong, Aries. You are capable, and when you are able to match your sense of purpose with passion, you are unstoppable. Let what you fear inform your to-do list so that you can act constructively this week.

An illustration of a bull wearing blue cowboy boots on all four feet. It's also wearing a yellow cowboy hat that has the symbol for Taurus on it.(Illustration: Sacha Stephan)

Taurus

April 20-May 20

The things that you're struggling with are the things that need attention. This week it's important that you explore your needs and limits so that you can both care for yourself and communicate clearly to and with others. It can be really frustrating when you feel that others don't get you, but if you don't express yourself clearly, how can they? Do your best to cultivate clarity so that you can share it with others, Taurus.

An illustration of a pair of cherries connected at the stem. One cherry has a smiley face and the other has a sad face. On the tip of the stem, there's a pair of leaves and a small gemini symbol(Illustration: Sacha Stephan)

Gemini

May 21-June 21

On the 17th, your ruling planet, Mercury, will be going retrograde until August 11th. This is not a time for making plans as much as it is a time for returning to things that are yet unfinished. Explore, review, and refresh. Don't allow impatience to inspire half-baked plans or an attachment to things going one particular way. Lean into potential by remembering who you are and making sure that you are expressing that with your actions, Twin Star.

Jessica Lanyadoo
Jessica Lanyadoo

Jessica Lanyadoo is the host of the twice weekly Astrology + Advice show, Ghost of a Podcast, and the author of Astrology For Real Relationships.

Astrology
