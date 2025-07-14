Mercury Retrograde Explained

If you’re even remotely aware of astrology, chances are you’ve heard the term “Mercury retrograde” before.

While Mercury isn’t the only planet to go retrograde, Mercury’s backspin is undoubtedly one of the most-discussed astrological events of the year. The smallest planet in our solar system has earned a big reputation as a troublemaker, especially since it’s become commonplace to blame everything on Mercury retrograde.

But why is there so much hype when Mercury goes retrograde, and what does it even mean? Is it as dramatic as some people say it is, or is there more to it?

Here are some things to keep in mind the next time Mercury is retrograde.

What does it mean when a planet is retrograde?

The term retrograde is rooted in Latin—retrogradus—which means “backward step.”

A planet’s normal (or prograde) motion is west to east through the sky. When a planet is retrograde, it appears to change direction, moving east to west instead. This is an optical illusion from our vantage point here on Earth—the planets aren’t actually changing course.

In astrology, this apparent reverse motion is considered symbolic, as it means that a planet will travel back through the same territory it has recently been in. This is why retrograde periods are seen as times to revisit, re-evaluate or re-do something in your life.

Why do we hear about Mercury retrograde so frequently?

Mercury is the fastest-moving planet. Because of its speed, it goes retrograde about three times per year, and stays retrograde for about three weeks.

This is a much more frequent retrograde cycle compared to other planets.

Take Venus, for example, which goes retrograde for 40 days every 18 months. Or Mars, which only goes retrograde once every two years.

Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus, Neptune and Pluto go retrograde once a year. Because they are slower-moving planets, they are retrograde for months at a time.

Is Mercury retrograde bad?

Astrology originated in ancient times, and so is a reflection of older myths and lore that our modern world has lost touch with.

When we lose context around something, it becomes diluted and distorted—which is especially easy to do in this day and age of 30-second sound bites and viral TikToks.

Due to the planet’s speed, Mercury is the namesake of the Roman god of messengers and travellers.

This is why some modern astrologers might warn of travel hiccups and communication issues during Mercury retrograde.

But there is much more to Mercury retrograde than a potential email snafu or traffic delay, which, let’s face it, are problems that we can run into on any given day.

It’s important to distinguish astrology as symbolic, not causative. It is a tool that helps us connect to larger patterns and find meaning within the universe we live in.

This means that astrology isn’t something to fear: The planets aren’t doing anything to you. Their motions and meanings give clues to themes that we can focus on in our daily lives.

Retrograde periods can be seen as challenging because our world is often centred around linear progress. So, how can we learn to flow with Mercury retrogrades rather than fight against them?

One way is to see them as a reminder to slow down when it comes to mercurial themes.

If the planet of communication and travel is backing away from its usual path, you might want to do the same. Mercury retrograde is a great time to spend less time on screens or reprioritize your to-do list.