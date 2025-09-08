Does the name Jillian Michaels make your blood pressure rise? Love her or hate her, the celebrity personal trainer made famous by NBC’s reality series The Biggest Loser was an inescapable fixture of the diet and fitness landscape during the 2000s. That legacy, in the end, didn’t age too well.

Fit For TV: The Reality of The Biggest Loser, now streaming on Netflix, revisits the rise and fall of the smash-hit reality competition series once described in The Guardian as “the most god-awful dangerous thing to happen to weight management in history.” A combination of painfully dated archival footage and candid new interviews with the show’s creators and contestants come together to paint a portrait of how a self-improvement program turned into a case study for reality TV at its most extreme and exploitative.

It’s been more than a decade since The Biggest Loser’s 17th and final season aired, but the three-part docuseries makes a case that the damage it did to contestants and viewers has outlasted its run. Michaels, who made a name for herself as America's Toughest Trainer, wasn’t interviewed for the series—and she’s since sued Netflix over her portrayal—but her name still looms large over the wellness industry.

With that acumen in mind, Netflix’s account of The Biggest Loser is more reality check than nostalgic rehash. Here are a few observations from Fit For TV that caught our attention, from the stories behind the most controversial clips to the contestants’ formulaic post-show freefalls.

Producers flouted their own doctor’s advice

Interviews with Dr. Robert Huizenga, the former Los Angeles Raiders team doctor who appeared on-air as The Biggest Loser’s medical advisor, says his expertise was outright ignored and often avoided during filming. Huizenga reveals that his required calorie minimums were disregarded by trainers—Michaels and co-trainer Bob Harper enforced an 800-calorie diet rather than the doctor’s recommended 1,200 to 2,000 calorie range. He was also never informed in advance about extreme challenges (such as the surprise one-mile beach run in Season 8 when contestant Tracey Yukich collapsed and nearly died in hospital): “Every season, I pretty much said I was going to quit unless I got to talk to the trainers,” he says. Those talks “maybe… changed some things, not as much as I would like.”

Bob Harper has no regrets

Personal trainer Bob Harper—a Hollywood fitness coach originally cast as the gentler foil to Michaels’ drill sergeant—is arguably the least sympathetic character interviewed in this series. Before The Biggest Loser, Harper says that he’d “never worked with obese people” before and admits how some moments during production got out of hand, such as a viral gym floor blow-up with Season 7 contestant Joelle Gwynn. Still, his explanations skirt responsibility, and there’s not a lot of introspection on display. (If you’re the “yelling at the TV” type, prepare yourself for the second episode of the series, when Harper responds to Huizenga’s concerns by scoffing and saying many medical professionals “have a god complex.”)

There was no support for contestants after they left the show

It’s hard to imagine what it was like for contestants to exit The Biggest Loser and re-enter the real world—with zero support from the franchise. After he started regaining weight immediately following his appearance, Season 8 winner Danny Cahill says “no one [at the network] was interested” in helping him maintain his weight loss. Gwynn also describes seeking help for a back injury she sustained during one of the show’s gruelling workouts only to be told producers “didn’t care.”

That Rachel Frederickson reveal really rattled everyone

In 2014, winner Rachel Frederickson walked onstage at the finale at 105 pounds—a 59.6 percent loss of her starting weight—setting off widespread scrutiny about the show’s incentives and influence. (“Concerns about Frederickson’s health aside, her story reveals how unrealistic it may be to expect an adult woman to achieve size-0 status without doing herself some harm,” Chatelaine’s Flannery Dean wrote at the time.) Recounting the big reveal—and the trainers’ viral stunned reactions—Harper reveals that their shock was genuine and the fallout swift. “It was shocking. Jillian and I were just…in horror,” he says. The Biggest Loser was cancelled shortly after.

The Biggest Loser playbook didn’t lead to long-term results

Despite its many scandals, The Biggest Loser’s ultimate undoing came down to one simpler fact: its weight-loss formula—extreme exercise + extreme caloric deprivation—was ultimately ineffective. A 2016 study found contestants experienced “persistent metabolic adaptation” and substantial weight regain. Most of the featured former contestants (with the notable exception of Cahill, who says he’s “not at peace” with the idea) have now turned to GLP-1s like Ozempic and Wegovy to maintain their weight loss.