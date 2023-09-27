A Guide To Cooking With Pomegranate Molasses

Pomegranate molasses is a flavourful condiment to punch up any sweet or savoury recipe—and you can easily make your own.

Pomegranates satisfy so many senses at once: they’re lusciously blood red, their bite is crunchy, and their arils (the seeds) are juicy and bursting with a sweet and sharp flavor. The combination of sweetness and slight tartness is reliably palate-pleasing. Fresh pomegranate arils these days have been popping up in everything from grain salads and roasted vegetables to puddings and yogurt parfaits. And lest we forget, their juice has an entire bottled industry behind it.

If you love the flavour of this Middle Eastern little ball of delight (which historically has symbolized fertility, prosperity, and abundance in several cultures, from Iraq to India), you’re definitely going to want to add it to your cooked dishes. Enter stage left: pomegranate molasses, a drizzle of thick, syrupy pomegranate that can punch up your recipes.

What is pomegranate molasses?

Rimouski, QC-born Stéphanie Audet, chef and owner of Senhor Uva in Lisbon, Portugal, explains that pomegranate molasses is made up of simple ingredients you probably already have in your kitchen. The end result has a deep red colour with a sweet-sour taste. “It is pretty much a reduction of pomegranate juice,” Audet says. “It is mostly made by adding sugar and an acid component such as lemon juice to help preserve the bright colour of it.”

What is the flavour profile and texture?

Marvin Palomo, head chef at Vela in Toronto, loves to add pomegranate molasses to finish salads because it “adds great depth and sweetness” to the dish. Highlighting its caramel characteristics, Palomo says the flavour is, “tart and tangy. When adding to dishes it helps bring out sweetness as well as brightness.”

In terms of texture, Palomo notes that because it is a reduction, it can have a thick viscosity. “It has almost a velvety texture,” he says.

Audet agrees, gushing about the pairing possibilities and its complex flavour. “It’s great on sweet dishes but generally I use it on salty plates,” she says. “It brings a sweet but really energetic kick to dishes.”

She adds that its pairings cross a wide range of fruit, vegetables, and even herbs. “It pairs well with mint, cumin, dairy, root veggies, red wine, cucumber, apple, fennel, cauliflower, eggplant, watermelon, citrus, persimmon, pear, carrot and so much more!”

How do you cook with it?

Chef Matt Dean Pettit of Trinity Market in Toronto hails the versatile flavour combos of pomegranate molasses that can punch up salads, chicken dishes, vanilla ice cream desserts, and even cheese plates. He says at his catering division of Trinity Market, pomegranate molasses has “been a big hit with customers. We’ve had this on everything from roasted beef dishes, to light summer salads, burrata dishes and more.”

Chef Audet is blessed to have pomegranate trees growing all around her in Lisbon, and has taken advantage of the fresh fruit by introducing dishes that feature pomegranate molasses heavily. She cites a dessert she created that combines “squash and physalis, all served over a long painted strip of my pomegranate molasses.” She also had the great idea to combine both the molasses and the arils in her house labneh recipe that included, “roasted sweet potato and tahini sauce, topped with fresh pomegranate arils, the molasses, fresh herbs and poppy seeds.”

Chef Palomo on the other hand cannot wait to start using the molasses as a vinaigrette over an heirloom tomato salad.

You can also use it as a substitute. Try it on your favourite savory dishes where you would normally use a balsamic glaze. For your sweets and desserts, use it instead of a honey drizzle or maple syrup.

Is pomegranate molasses something the home chef can make?

All these artisanal chef-curated dishes sound incredible but also a bit daunting, especially to home chefs just starting out and on a budget. But making pomegranate molasses at home isn’t as confusing or as complicated as it sounds. Chef Palomo says your main ingredient will be patience and time. He recommends extracting about 8 cups of the juice from the arils, straining it into a non-reactive pot using a fine mesh sieve, adding 4 tablespoons of lemon juice, 1 cups of sugar, and an optional pinch of salt, then heat it on low to reduce it. “The liquid should be ¼ of your starting amount. The thickness should coat the back of a spoon. Let cool, and store in the fridge to enjoy,” Chef Pettit says. Let it simmer for 45 minutes to an hour, stirring occasionally.

Chef Audet adds that you should never bring the juice to a boil otherwise the syrup will go brown rather than the desired red: “Take the time you need and let it simmer slowly. Voila!”

Does pomegranate molasses have any nutritional or health benefits?

Pomegranates are considered a superfood due to their high nutritional content. Registered Dietitian and owner of MLS Nutrition Meghan Stock says that pomegranates contain a plant compound called anthocyanins, which she explains are “anti-inflammatory agents that prevent cell damage in the body. It also contains vitamins B1, B5, B3 and B6. All of the B vitamins help the body turn carbohydrates into energy.” These vitamins, she says, also directly help with muscle and nerve health, produce red blood cells, aid in digestion, promote healthy skin, and support our immune system to make antibodies.

But, like most things in life, pomegranate molasses should be consumed in moderation. Since it’s made from juice, it’s high in sugar and doesn’t have much fibre. “The sugar can add up quickly if too much is eaten,” says Stock. She also notes that you should always double check with your doctor if your prescription medications might interact with pomegranates.

