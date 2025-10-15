After meeting her husband, who has celiac disease, Jannell Lo began adapting her favourite Chinese and East Asian dishes to be gluten-free. The journey opened up a world of culinary possibility that she shares on her blog, MyBFisGF, and her recently released cookbook of the same name. Here, she shares four of her favourite gluten-free recipes.

Miso Cod with Oyster Mushrooms and Bok Choy

"Summer trips to Japan with my parents and older sisters gave us precious time together while I was in high school. Throughout the years, we’ve developed a collection of gluten-free Japanese recipes that we enjoy making at home, like this delicately light miso cod." Get Jannell's miso cod recipe.

Photo, Jessica Kalman.

Tomato, Egg and Pesto Stir-Fry

"In a Chinese household, the pairing of tomato and egg is the best friend you can always count on. It’s easy going, dependable and comes through when you need it the most. Typically, eggs are quickly scrambled and then enveloped in saucy and savoury simmered tomatoes, but my version has a few twists! I’ve ditched the gluten-filled Shaoxing wine and oyster sauce, and added pesto for extra herbaceousness, because I love a tomato and basil dish. " Get Jannell's tomato and egg stir-fry recipe.

Photo, Jessica Kalman.

Tender Kale, Asian Pear and Butternut Squash Salad

"An autumn salad, but with an Asian-Canadian twist. The dressing, made by blending fried shallots, imparts a delicious roasty flavour to every ingredient it clings to." Get Jannell's tender kale and Asian pear salad recipe.

Photo, Jessica Kalman.

Pavlova with Calamansi Curd

Crisp on the outside and soft on the inside, pavlova is a naturally gluten-free treat. In this version, meringue serves as the perfect canvas for a tart and floral curd, made from the popular Filipino citrus. Get Jannell's calamansi pavlova recipe.