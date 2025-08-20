0
Crisp on the outside and soft on the inside, pavlova is a naturally gluten-free treat. In this version, meringue serves as the perfect canvas for a tart and floral curd, made from the popular Filipino citrus. —Jannell Lo
4 large egg whites
¼ tsp kosher salt
¼ tsp cream of tartar
1 cup granulated sugar (200 g)
4 tsp cornstarch
2 tsp white vinegar
1 tsp vanilla extract
⅔ cup granulated sugar (133 g)
1 tbsp lime zest
½ cup calamansi, lemon or lime juice (see tip)
4 large eggs
Fresh fruits of choice (I like berries and sliced mangoes, peaches and kiwis)
Meringue: Preheat the oven to 250F. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.
In a stand mixer with the whisk attachment or a large bowl with a hand mixer, beat 4 egg whites, salt and cream of tartar until the whites hold stiff peaks. Add sugar, a few tbsp at a time, beating until stiff and glossy. Add cornstarch, vinegar and vanilla and beat until well combined.
Spread meringue mixture onto the prepared baking sheet in two circles or one large oval, about 1 ½ in. thick, with the edges slightly higher than the middle, forming a depression.
Bake for 1 hr, until the meringue is firm and barely browned. Turn off the oven and leave the meringue inside for an additional hour (this step is crucial and should not be rushed). Remove from the oven and let cool completely.
Curd: In a medium saucepan, combine sugar, lime zest and calamansi juice. Bring to a boil, then turn off the heat.
In a medium bowl, beat 4 eggs. Place a damp rag under the bowl to keep it from wobbling and, whisking constantly, slowly pour in the calamansi syrup until completely incorporated.
Return the mixture to the pan and cook, whisking constantly, on medium-low heat for 3 to 5 min or until the curd reaches the consistency of mayo.
Strain the curd into a clean bowl and chill in the fridge until cool (or cover and store in the fridge for up to 1 week).
Gently transfer the meringue to a serving platter. Spread the calamansi curd over the meringue and top with fresh fruits.