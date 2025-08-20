  • Newsletters
  • Subscribe

Pavlova with Calamansi Curd

0

  • Prep Time10 min
  • Total Time2 h
  • Makes8 Servings
*PLUS Cooling time
A lightly pink pavlova covered in yellow calamansi curd cream and sliced berries.

Photo, Jessica Kalman.

Crisp on the outside and soft on the inside, pavlova is a naturally gluten-free treat. In this version, meringue serves as the perfect canvas for a tart and floral curd, made from the popular Filipino citrus. —Jannell Lo

Meringue

  • 4 large egg whites

  • ¼ tsp kosher salt

  • ¼ tsp cream of tartar

  • 1 cup granulated sugar (200 g)

  • 4 tsp cornstarch

  • 2 tsp white vinegar

  • 1 tsp vanilla extract

Calamansi Curd

  • ⅔ cup granulated sugar (133 g)

  • 1 tbsp lime zest

  • ½ cup calamansi, lemon or lime juice (see tip)

  • 4 large eggs

  • Fresh fruits of choice (I like berries and sliced mangoes, peaches and kiwis)

Instructions

  • Meringue: Preheat the oven to 250F. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

  • In a stand mixer with the whisk attachment or a large bowl with a hand mixer, beat 4 egg whites, salt and cream of tartar until the whites hold stiff peaks. Add sugar, a few tbsp at a time, beating until stiff and glossy. Add cornstarch, vinegar and vanilla and beat until well combined.

  • Spread meringue mixture onto the prepared baking sheet in two circles or one large oval, about 1 ½ in. thick, with the edges slightly higher than the middle, forming a depression.

  • Bake for 1 hr, until the meringue is firm and barely browned. Turn off the oven and leave the meringue inside for an additional hour (this step is crucial and should not be rushed). Remove from the oven and let cool completely.

  • Curd: In a medium saucepan, combine sugar, lime zest and calamansi juice. Bring to a boil, then turn off the heat.

  • In a medium bowl, beat 4 eggs. Place a damp rag under the bowl to keep it from wobbling and, whisking constantly, slowly pour in the calamansi syrup until completely incorporated.

  • Return the mixture to the pan and cook, whisking constantly, on medium-low heat for 3 to 5 min or until the curd reaches the consistency of mayo.

  • Strain the curd into a clean bowl and chill in the fridge until cool (or cover and store in the fridge for up to 1 week).

  • Gently transfer the meringue to a serving platter. Spread the calamansi curd over the meringue and top with fresh fruits.

Kitchen tips

  • You can freeze the egg yolks left over from the meringue for up to 3 months.
  • Calamansi juice can be found at your local East or Southeast Asian market, specialty food store or large supermarket.
FILED UNDER:
Bakingdessertgluten-free
Advertisement
Advertisement
Copy link
The cover of the Chatelaine Summer 2025 issue, featuring a pink drink with a paper straw.

Subscribe to Chatelaine!

In our Summer 2025 issue, we get real about what sex is like after 40. Plus, living together after divorce, our favourite beauty products of the year and 17 incredibly summery recipes, from ceviche to sour cherry cobbler.