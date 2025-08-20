  • Newsletters
Miso Cod with Oyster Mushrooms and Bok Choy

  • Prep Time15 min
  • Total Time45 min
  • Makes2 Servings
*PLUS Marinating time
A slice of glazed cod on a pink plate with large pieces of bok choy and mushrooms surrounding it.

Photo, Jessica Kalman.

Summer trips to Japan with my parents and older sisters gave us precious time together while I was in high school. Throughout the years, we’ve developed a collection of gluten-free Japanese recipes that we enjoy making at home, like this delicately light miso cod. —Jannell Lo

Ingredients

  • 3 tbsp GF miso paste (white, yellow or red), divided

  • 2 tbsp GF mirin, or 1 tbsp unsalted cooking sake + 1 tbsp maple syrup

  • 1 ½ tsp GF soy sauce or tamari

  • 12 oz skinless, boneless cod loin, cut into 2 pieces

  • 1 cup boiling-hot water

  • 1 tbsp neutral high-heat cooking oil

  • 4 oz oyster mushrooms, stems removed and caps sliced

  • 1 clove garlic, minced

  • 1 scallion, white and green parts separated, chopped

  • 8 oz baby or Shanghai bok choy, ends trimmed

  • Kosher salt to taste

  • Gluten-free furikake, to garnish

  • Steamed rice, for serving

Instructions

  • In a bowl, whisk together 2 tbsp miso with mirin and soy sauce. Place cod in a shallow dish, rub the miso mixture over the cod, cover, and marinate in the fridge for at least 30 min or up to overnight.

  • In a small bowl, dissolve remaining miso in 1 cup hot water. Set aside.

  • Preheat the broiler to high, with a rack set in the highest position. Line a baking sheet with foil.

  • Transfer the cod loins to the prepared pan and broil on the top rack for 10 to 14 min, until charred, moist and flaky.

  • Meanwhile, in a wok or medium saucepan, heat the oil on medium-high heat until it shimmers. Add the mushrooms and sauté until lightly charred and just cooked through, about 3 to 4 min. Add the garlic and white scallions and sauté for 1 min.

  • Reduce the heat to medium and add the bok choy, tossing a few times in the mushroom and garlic juice. Stir in the miso mixture and bring to a boil. Reduce heat to medium-low, cover and simmer for 2 min, until the bok choy has just wilted.

  • Portion cod, mushrooms and bok choy into pasta bowls and ladle the miso broth over the fish. Season with salt and garnish with furikake and green scallions. Serve with rice.

