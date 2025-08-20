0
Photo, Jessica Kalman.
In a Chinese household, the pairing of tomato and egg is the best friend you can always count on. It’s easy going, dependable and comes through when you need it the most. Typically, eggs are quickly scrambled and then enveloped in saucy and savoury simmered tomatoes, but my version has a few twists! I’ve ditched the gluten-filled Shaoxing wine and oyster sauce, and added pesto for extra herbaceousness, because I love a tomato and basil dish. —Jannell Lo
2 tbsp neutral high-heat cooking oil, divided
4 large eggs
½ tsp kosher salt
2 large heirloom or hothouse tomatoes, cut into large wedges (see tip)
1-in. knob ginger, minced
1 scallion, white and green parts separated, chopped
¼ cup water
1 tsp gluten-free fish sauce
1 tsp gluten-free soy sauce or tamari
1 tsp maple syrup
2 tsp cornstarch
2 tsp cool water
1 tbsp basil pesto
Steamed rice, for serving
In a large nonstick frying pan or wok, heat 1 tbsp oil on medium-high heat until it shimmers. Meanwhile, in a small bowl, beat eggs and salt with a fork. Pour into the pan and scramble with a rubber spatula for 1 to 2 min, until the eggs are set but still wet. Transfer to a plate and set aside.
Add remaining 1 tbsp oil to pan. Add tomatoes, ginger and white scallions and sauté for 1 min. Add ¼ cup water, fish sauce, soy sauce and maple syrup and simmer for 6 to 7 min, until the tomatoes are quite saucy but still somewhat intact.
In a small bowl, mix cornstarch with 2 tsp cool water to make a slurry. Pour into pan and simmer for 1 min or until thickened. Return scrambled eggs to pan and mix gently to combine.
Portion eggs into shallow bowls, garnish with green scallions and dollop with pesto. Serve with steamed rice.