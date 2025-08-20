In a Chinese household, the pairing of tomato and egg is the best friend you can always count on. It’s easy going, dependable and comes through when you need it the most. Typically, eggs are quickly scrambled and then enveloped in saucy and savoury simmered tomatoes, but my version has a few twists! I’ve ditched the gluten-filled Shaoxing wine and oyster sauce, and added pesto for extra herbaceousness, because I love a tomato and basil dish. —Jannell Lo