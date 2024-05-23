Produce will lose textural quality and colour with time, but that doesn’t necessarily mean it’s inedible. Some veggies, like spinach, can actually last for two to four weeks in the fridge. Even if the greens start to wilt, they can still be cooked up into a tasty frittata! Another consideration is the nutritional content of the food in question. For example, orange juice may lose some of its vitamin C after the best-before date, but still be safe to drink.