How To Use All 4 Sides Of Your Box Grater

This side of the box grater probably gets the most attention in your kitchen. You can use it to shred cheese, as well as veggies like potatoes if you're making any kind of savoury pancakes (or latkes). Use this side to shred tomatoes for a fresh-tasting tomato sauce. This side is also perfect for butter. The next time you inevitably forget to soften your butter before starting a baking project, don't sweat it because you can simply shred it with your box grater and easily incorporate into whatever you're making.