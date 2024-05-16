This Delicious Rice Varietal Is The Next Big Super Grain

Riceberry also lends itself well to weekly meal prep. Simply cook a larger batch and freeze portions of leftover riceberry in a thin, flat layer in microwave-safe plastic wrap. To reheat, just place one of the frozen rice packs in the microwave on high for a minute and a half or until warmed through. Or re-steam in a pan with 2 to 4 tablespoons of water on low, stirring frequently until the water is absorbed and the rice is heated through.