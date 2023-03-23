How To Pipe Icing Like A Pro

Decorate the cake of your dreams with these hot tips on piped frosting.

Want to decorate a cake like our cover stunner? Here are nine easy methods using just three piping tips. The technique doesn’t have to be perfect—just expressive. Have fun with it!

Petal Tip #103

Petal tip scallop Hold bag at a 45-degree angle facing you, with tip half an inch from surface and larger side facing down. Pipe a U-shaped swoop, stopping at top to anchor line before repeating.

Petal tip vertical ruffle Hold bag at a 5-o’clock angle from where you’d like the line to start, with larger side facing down. Using gentle, consistent pressure, pipe in a tight up-and-down zigzag pattern.

Petal tip horizontal ruffle Hold bag at a 45-degree angle facing the opposite direction you’re piping in. Pipe in a tight up-and-down motion, as if you’re drawing small, angular hills.

Open Star #32

Open star drop Hold piping bag straight up with tip half an inch from surface. Squeeze gently to form a star; release pressure and gently pull away from drop.

Open star scallop This method is very similar to the horizontal ruffle. You’ll want to use controlled pressure when piping the crest of the scallop to get an even shape on each bulb.

Open star angled drops Create a braid-like effect by dragging an open star drop into small, angular lines, with each one beginning from the intersection of the previous two drops.

Basket weave #47

Basket-weave border Basket-weave tips make even the simplest of lines look pretty. Hold bag at a slight angle with flat side of tip facing perpendicular to surface and pipe in straight lines.

Basket-weave squiggle Hold bag at a 45-degree angle from surface and pipe in a controlled up-and-down pattern, creating a uniform squiggle line.

Basket weave Pipe a single line across surface. Pipe short lines across it, each a line’s width from the other. Pipe next long line; repeat short ones in spaces between previous pattern.