How To Pipe Icing Like A Pro

Decorate the cake of your dreams with these hot tips on piped frosting.

A flower design of pink, white and red icing on a baby blue background

Produced By Aimee Nishitoba. Photo, Christie Vuong. Food styling, Michelle Lucas Larving. Prop Styling, Madeleine Johari.

Want to decorate a cake like our cover stunner? Here are nine easy methods using just three piping tips. The technique doesn’t have to be perfect—just expressive. Have fun with it!

Pipe icing petal tip #103

Petal Tip #103

Petal tip scallop Hold bag at a 45-degree angle facing you, with tip half an inch from surface and larger side facing down. Pipe a U-shaped swoop, stopping at top to anchor line before repeating.

A vertical ruffle design of icing using a petal tip

Petal tip vertical ruffle Hold bag at a 5-o’clock angle from where you’d like the line to start, with larger side facing down. Using gentle, consistent pressure, pipe in a tight up-and-down zigzag pattern.

A horizontal ruffle design of icing using a petal tip

Petal tip horizontal ruffle Hold bag at a 45-degree angle facing the opposite direction you’re piping in. Pipe in a tight up-and-down motion, as if you’re drawing small, angular hills.

Pipe icing open star tip #32

Open Star #32

A drop design of icing using an open star tip

Open star drop Hold piping bag straight up with tip half an inch from surface. Squeeze gently to form a star; release pressure and gently pull away from drop.

A scalloped design of icing using an open star tip

Open star scallop This method is very similar to the horizontal ruffle. You’ll want to use controlled pressure when piping the crest of the scallop to get an even shape on each bulb.

An angled drop design of icing using an open star tip

Open star angled drops Create a braid-like effect by dragging an open star drop into small, angular lines, with each one beginning from the intersection of the previous two drops.

Pipe icing basket weave tip #47

Basket weave #47

A border design of icing using a basket-weave tip

Basket-weave border Basket-weave tips make even the simplest of lines look pretty. Hold bag at a slight angle with flat side of tip facing perpendicular to surface and pipe in straight lines.

A squiggle design of icing using a basket-weave tip

Basket-weave squiggle Hold bag at a 45-degree angle from surface and pipe in a controlled up-and-down pattern, creating a uniform squiggle line.

A basket-weave design of icing using a basket-weave tip

Basket weave Pipe a single line across surface. Pipe short lines across it, each a line’s width from the other. Pipe next long line; repeat short ones in spaces between previous pattern.

