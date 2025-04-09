How To Make Gorgeous Flower Ice Cubes

Raise your spirits with delicate seasonal flowers frozen in ice cubes.

Look for pansies, marigolds and violets or other edible flowers, grown without pesticides, and make sure to use distilled water to prevent foggy ice.

Fill an ice cube tray halfway and freeze for about an hour, until the water is just setting; then place your flowers, fill and freeze.

It's the perfect way to add a bit of colour and whimsy to your table—and your cocktails. (These make excellent use of our delicious rhubarb-lemon syrup recipe!)