How To Make Gorgeous Flower Ice Cubes

Be sure to check your flowers are edible before freezing, then combine with cocktails (these use our delicious rhubarb syrup!) (Photo: Sian Richards)
Raise your spirits with delicate seasonal flowers frozen in ice cubes.
Look for pansies, marigolds and violets or other edible flowers, grown without pesticides, and make sure to use distilled water to prevent foggy ice.
Fill an ice cube tray halfway and freeze for about an hour, until the water is just setting; then place your flowers, fill and freeze.
It's the perfect way to add a bit of colour and whimsy to your table—and your cocktails. (These make excellent use of our delicious rhubarb-lemon syrup recipe!)
Subscribe to our newsletters for our very best stories, recipes, style and shopping tips, horoscopes and special offers.
Chatelaine celebrates, inspires, informs and empowers. We know that Canadian women contain multitudes, and we cover all of the issues—big and small—that matter to them, from climate change to caregiving, Canadian fashion and what to cook now.
Subscribe to Chatelaine!
Want to streamline your life? In our Spring 2025 issue, we’ll show you how—whether it’s paring down your wardrobe, decluttering your messiest spaces or spending way less time cooking thanks to an easy, mostly make-ahead meal plan for busy weeknights. Plus, our first annual Pantry Awards.