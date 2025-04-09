/
Drinks

How To Make Gorgeous Flower Ice Cubes

Edible flowers in ice are the prettiest, spring-iest way to garnish drinks.
By Chatelaine
April 9, 2025
Ice cubes in an ice jar frozen with edible blue flowers and ice tongs next to drinks made with pink rhubarb syrup and floral ice cubes

Be sure to check your flowers are edible before freezing, then combine with cocktails (these use our delicious rhubarb syrup!) (Photo: Sian Richards)

Raise your spirits with delicate seasonal flowers frozen in ice cubes.

Look for pansies, marigolds and violets or other edible flowers, grown without pesticides, and make sure to use distilled water to prevent foggy ice.

Fill an ice cube tray halfway and freeze for about an hour, until the water is just setting; then place your flowers, fill and freeze.

It's the perfect way to add a bit of colour and whimsy to your table—and your cocktails. (These make excellent use of our delicious rhubarb-lemon syrup recipe!)

