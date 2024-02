13 Delicious—And Pantry Friendly—Casserole Recipes

Produced by Stephanie Han Kim; Photography by Christie Vuong; Recipe by Chantal Braganza; Food Styling by Matthew Kimura; Prop Styling by Christine Hanlon

Toasted orzo, chickpea and tomato "stoup"

This comforting dish comes together quickly by substituting the traditional mashed potatoes with tender, ready-made potato gnocchi, which cooks in just minutes. Finished with parmesan cheese and a few minutes under the broiler, it’ll warm you from the inside out. —Camilla Wynne Get our gnocchi shepherd's pie recipe This dish is a riff off on sopa de fideos, a soup of noodles fried in chicken fat and topped with tomato broth—and a total comfort food. Get our toasted orzo, chickpea and tomato "stoup" recipe