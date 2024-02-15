13 Delicious—And Pantry Friendly—Casserole Recipes

Photo, Roberto Caruso.
If the idea of the humble casserole brings to mind heavy, retro dishes and loads of canned mushroom soup, we're here to change your mind. Largely built on shelf-stable ingredients and made in a single pan, casseroles are a weeknight-friendly approach to cooking that cuts down on dishes and cooking time, and doesn't have to feel like a cop-out on dinner.
Here are eight of our favourite easy casserole recipes to get you started.
Fire up the oven and break out the cheese: This one-pan lasagna is exactly what you need for the cold season. Get our one-pan lasagna recipe.
Add this hearty shepherd's pie to your next plant-based dinner plan, featuring a cozy blend of veggies, fresh thyme and soft mashed potatoes. Get our veggie and lentil shepherd's pie recipe.
The perfect scalloped potatoes are rich, creamy and most importantly, easy to whip up. Get our scalloped potatoes recipe.
On busy nights, this one-pan wonder featuring white beans, mushrooms and Swiss chard brings big flavours to the dinner table (with less mess!). Get our one-pan mushroom gratin with white beans recipe.
We asked readers whether stuffing is best with or without meat, and the overwhelming response was without. Just in case, we have also included a delicious sausage variation. Get our best-ever stuffing recipe.
Norma Condo is the chef behind Miqmak Catering Indigenous Kitchen, the first permanent Indigenous-owned restaurant in Montreal. Her casserole recipe uses squash, corn and beans—a trio known as the “Three Sisters” because they grow together as a unit, with the cornstalks holding up the beans while the squash protects the roots at the base. Get our three sisters casserole recipe.
It’s like pizza and pasta… combined! Pepperoni and a generous pinch of Italian seasoning are the keys to this one-pan pizza pasta’s delicious flavour. Get our one-pan pizza pasta recipe.
Crowned with golden-crisp breadcrumbs, these creamy noodles (think gruyère and mascarpone), gives this star comfort food an elegant update. And the best part? It’s a one-pan meal—ready to dish up in just 30 minutes. Get our French onion macaroni and cheese recipe.
Two shelf-stable vegetables get a subtle kick from Dijon and nutmeg cream. Get our carrot and parsnip casserole recipe.
Harissa spice adds a modern flavour to a crowd-favourite tuna casserole. Get our tuna casserole recipe.
This casserole twist on enchiladas makes good use of pantry-friendly canned beans, jarred red peppers and tinned chipotle. Get our tortilla casserole recipe.
