Advertisement
Food

13 Delicious—And Pantry Friendly—Casserole Recipes

It’s a classic for a reason. (Also, fewer dishes!)
By Chantal Braganza
February 15, 2024
13 Delicious—And Pantry Friendly—Casserole Recipes

Photo, Roberto Caruso.

If the idea of the humble casserole brings to mind heavy, retro dishes and loads of canned mushroom soup, we're here to change your mind. Largely built on shelf-stable ingredients and made in a single pan, casseroles are a weeknight-friendly approach to cooking that cuts down on dishes and cooking time, and doesn't have to feel like a cop-out on dinner.

Here are eight of our favourite easy casserole recipes to get you started.

One-pan recipes: easy one-pan lasagna Photo, Roberto Caruso.

One-pan lasagna

Fire up the oven and break out the cheese: This one-pan lasagna is exactly what you need for the cold season. Get our one-pan lasagna recipe.

Gnocchi Shepherd's Pie served in a pan Recipe by Camilla Wynne, Produced by Stephanie Han Kim, Photo by Christie Vuong, Food Styling by Matthew Kimura, Prop Styling by Christine Hanlon.

Gnocchi shepherd’s pie

This comforting dish comes together quickly by substituting the traditional mashed potatoes with tender, ready-made potato gnocchi, which cooks in just minutes. Finished with parmesan cheese and a few minutes under the broiler, it’ll warm you from the inside out. —Camilla Wynne Get our gnocchi shepherd's pie recipe. A pan of toasted orzo, chickpea and tomato stoup beside a wooden spoon Produced by Stephanie Han Kim; Photography by Christie Vuong; Recipe by Chantal Braganza; Food Styling by Matthew Kimura; Prop Styling by Christine Hanlon

Toasted orzo, chickpea and tomato "stoup"

This dish is a riff off on sopa de fideos, a soup of noodles fried in chicken fat and topped with tomato broth—and a total comfort food. Get our toasted orzo, chickpea and tomato "stoup" recipe.

13 Delicious—And Pantry Friendly—Casserole Recipes Produced by Sun Ngo; Food styling by Ashley Denton; Prop styling by Madeleine Johari

Veggie and lentil shepherd’s pie

Add this hearty shepherd's pie to your next plant-based dinner plan, featuring a cozy blend of veggies, fresh thyme and soft mashed potatoes. Get our veggie and lentil shepherd's pie recipe.

easy scalloped potatoes in serving pan Photo, Erik Putz.

Easy scalloped potatoes

The perfect scalloped potatoes are rich, creamy and most importantly, easy to whip up. Get our scalloped potatoes recipe.

Ways to use a can of beans: one-pan mushroom gratin with white beans Photo, Erik Putz.

One-pan mushroom gratin with white beans

Advertisement

On busy nights, this one-pan wonder featuring white beans, mushrooms and Swiss chard brings big flavours to the dinner table (with less mess!). Get our one-pan mushroom gratin with white beans recipe.

Best stuffing recipes Photo, Erik Putz.

Best-ever stuffing recipe

We asked readers whether stuffing is best with or without meat, and the overwhelming response was without. Just in case, we have also included a delicious sausage variation. Get our best-ever stuffing recipe.

A grey ceramic bowl filled with cubed squash, corn kernels and hominy (Produced by Chantal Bragranza, Radiyah Chowdhury and Sun Ngo; Photography, food and prop styling: Kirsten Buck; Illustrations: Lianne Marie Leda Charlie)

Three Sisters Casserole

Norma Condo is the chef behind Miqmak Catering Indigenous Kitchen, the first permanent Indigenous-owned restaurant in Montreal. Her casserole recipe uses squash, corn and beans—a trio known as the “Three Sisters” because they grow together as a unit, with the cornstalks holding up the beans while the squash protects the roots at the base. Get our three sisters casserole recipe.

one-pan pizza pasta Photo, Roberto Caruso.

One-pan pizza pasta

It’s like pizza and pasta… combined! Pepperoni and a generous pinch of Italian seasoning are the keys to this one-pan pizza pasta’s delicious flavour. Get our one-pan pizza pasta recipe.

french onion macaroni and cheese recipe in cast iron serving bowl Photo, Roberto Caruso.

French onion macaroni and cheese

Crowned with golden-crisp breadcrumbs, these creamy noodles (think gruyère and mascarpone), gives this star comfort food an elegant update. And the best part? It’s a one-pan meal—ready to dish up in just 30 minutes. Get our French onion macaroni and cheese recipe.

A rectangular baker dish filled with carrot and parsnip casserole and covered with breadcrumbs. Photo, Erik Putz.

Carrot and parsnip casserole

Advertisement

Two shelf-stable vegetables get a subtle kick from Dijon and nutmeg cream. Get our carrot and parsnip casserole recipe.

A pan of modern tuna casserole in a cast-iron skillet, sprinkled with parmesan and parsley, on a wood table beside a rough-hewn green napkin with two forks Photo, Carmen Cheung.

Modern tuna casserole

Harissa spice adds a modern flavour to a crowd-favourite tuna casserole. Get our tuna casserole recipe.

Flour tortillas layered and baked with sour cream, roasted red peppers and kidney beans in green dish with silver spoon Photo, Andreas Trauttmansdorff

Meatless tortilla casserole

This casserole twist on enchiladas makes good use of pantry-friendly canned beans, jarred red peppers and tinned chipotle. Get our tortilla casserole recipe.

GET CHATELAINE IN YOUR INBOX!

Subscribe to our newsletters for our very best stories, recipes, style and shopping tips, horoscopes and special offers.

By signing up, you agree to our terms of use and privacy policy. You may unsubscribe at any time.

FILED UNDER:
foodRecipesDinnerEditor's Picks
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement