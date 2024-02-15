Carrot and parsnip casserole

103
Photo, Erik Putz.
1/3 cup butter, divided
2 onions, chopped
1/3 cup all-purpose flour
1 1/2 cup low-sodium vegetable broth
1 cup 35% cream
1 tbsp Dijon mustard
2 tsp honey
1/4 tsp salt
1/8 tsp nutmeg
500 g parsnips, peeled and cut into quarters lengthwise
500 g carrots, peeled and cut into quarters lengthwise
1 1/2 cups bread crumbs
1/2 cup grated parmesan cheese
1 tsp crumbled dried sage
PREHEAT oven to 400F. Melt ¼ cup of butter in a large pot over medium-high. Add onions and cook until soft, about 8 min. Stir in flour for 1 min. Whisk in broth until smooth. Whisk in cream, Dijon, honey, salt and nutmeg. Cook, whisking constantly, until mixture thickens slightly, about 2 min.
PLACE parsnips and carrots in a 9 × 13-in. baking dish. Pour sauce overtop, tossing to coat. Cover with foil. Bake in top third of oven, until parsnips are easily pierced with a knife, 40 to 50 min. Microwave remaining butter in a bowl until melted. Stir in bread crumbs, parmesan and sage. Sprinkle over vegetables. Continue baking, uncovered, until golden, about 10 min.
Calories 368, Protein 9g, Carbohydrates 37g, Fat 22g, Fibre 5g, Sodium 551mg.
Excellent source of vitamin A.
