Carrot and parsnip casserole

PLACE parsnips and carrots in a 9 × 13-in. baking dish. Pour sauce overtop, tossing to coat. Cover with foil. Bake in top third of oven, until parsnips are easily pierced with a knife, 40 to 50 min. Microwave remaining butter in a bowl until melted. Stir in bread crumbs, parmesan and sage. Sprinkle over vegetables. Continue baking, uncovered, until golden, about 10 min.