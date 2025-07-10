Our 15 Best Chocolate Chip Cookie Recipes

As widely are they may be loved, a chocolate chip cookie can be a highly personal dessert. Do you prefer yours extra chewy? Made with chunks instead of chips? How do you feel about oatmeal in the cookie dough? For every CCC preference, there is a recipe, and we're here to provide. Read on for our all-time favourites.

Ultimate Chocolate Chip Cookie

Light on the salt, heavy on the chocolate chips, this classic chocolate chipper has been a Chatelaine favourite for years. Get this ultimate chocolate chip cookie recipe.

(Photography: John Cullen)

Chocolate Raspberry Ripple Cookies

Rippled throughout with streams of dark chocolate and crimson raspberry, these bakery-style cookies are the perfect balance of tart, aromatic fruit and rich dark chocolate. Get this chocolate raspberry ripple cookie recipe.

(Photo: Betty Shin Binon)

Extra-Chewy Chocolate Chip Cookies

This recipe from food scientist Jennifer Pallian uses extra brown sugar and has a higher sugar-to-butter ratio. There's also no need to chill the dough before you bake, which—yay!—means faster cookies. Get this extra-chewy chocolate chip cookie recipe.

Photo, Christie Vuong.

Anna Olson’s Chewy Chocolate Chip Cookies

Our readers love this now-legendary recipe for perfectly chewy chocolate chip cookies from Canadian baking star Anna Olson. Get her chocolate chip cookie recipe.

Violet Bakery's Egg Yolk Chocolate Chip Cookies

Somewhere between crisp and gooey, and made with plenty of dark chocolate and just enough salt to bring out the flavour, for baker-to-the-royals Claire Ptak this is the perfect chocolate chip cookie. Get her egg yolk chocolate chip cookie recipe.

Photo, Kristin Perers.

Skillet Chocolate Chip Cookie

A twist on a classic, this giant cookie is great for dinner parties. Get this skillet chocolate chip cookie recipe.

Crumbly Chocolate Chip Cookies

Made with butter, sugar, flour and little else but chocolate chips, this recipe from food scientist Jennifer Pallian is essentially a shortbread cookie. The fat completely coats the flour particles, which prevents gluten from forming, which in turn results in absolutely zero chewiness. Instead? Pure buttery, crumbly bliss. Get this crumbly chocolate chip cookie recipe.

Photo, Christie Vuong.

Tara O'Brady's Basic, Great Chocolate Chip Cookies

Use chocolate chunks instead of chips in this (viral!) update to a classic recipe. Get Tara O'Brady's great chocolate chip cookies.

Photo, courtesy of Penguin Random House Canada

Vegan Chocolate Chip Cookies

Every plant-based kitchen needs a go-to chocolate chip cookie recipe. Let this vegan version be yours. Get this vegan chocolate chip cookie recipe.

Photo, Erik Putz.

Classic Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Cookies

Classic peanut butter cookies and chocolate chips marry to make an irresistible combination. Get this peanut butter chocolate chip cookie recipe.

Photo, Erik Putz.

Alison Roman's Salted Butter Chocolate Chunk Shortbread Cookies

Less chocolate chip cookie, more brown sugar shortbread with chocolate chunks — they just might be the cookie you’ve been looking for. Get Alison Roman's chocolate chip cookie recipe.

Photographs Copyright © 2017 by Michael Graydon and Nikole Herriott.

Cakey Chocolate Chip Cookies

This recipe, developed by food scientist Jennifer Pallian, has a pared-back ratio of fat and sugar to flour and a higher proportion of liquid ingredients, which takes them into the muffin zone. The addition of oil makes for a pillowy, tender crumb. Get this cakey chocolate chip cookie recipe.

Photo, Christie Vuong.

Really Good Classic Chocolate Chip Cookies

This recipe, from food scientist Jennifer Pallian, uses the typical butter, sugar and flour ratios. The secret to mastering it is in the technique. Get this classic chocolate chip cookie recipe.

Photo, Christie Vuong.

Brown Sugar Chocolate-Chip Oatmeal Cookies

These rustic chocolate chip oatmeal cookies pack easily and only take 25 minutes to make! The brown sugar lends them serious depth of flavour. Get this brown sugar chocolate-chip cookie recipe.

Photo, Roberto Caruso.

Small-Batch Chocolate Chip Cookies

This recipe yields just four cookies, making it the perfect little indulgence for after dinner. Get this small-batch chocolate chip cookie recipe.

