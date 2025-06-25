Ready to get your grill on but don’t know where to start? Here are five things to consider when shopping for a new BBQ.

Do you actually need a new grill?

Some issues can be fixed at home. Flare-ups may indicate the cooking grate or grease trays need a deep clean. If the grates have rust, they can be replaced. Cracked hoses and connectors on gas grills should always be replaced, as they’re fire hazards. (In both cases, ensure that replacement parts don’t affect the grill’s warranty.)

Uneven heat or faulty ignition may require pro repair or total grill replacement according to Gary Scott, vice president of Napoleon, a Canadian grill manufacturer. Another red flag? The colour of the flame. “Yellow or orange flames—instead of the desired blue—can indicate a blockage in the burner tubes,” says Michael P. Clive, a Weber Grill Master.

So you do need a new grill. Now what?

Before you start shopping for a grill, consider the type of fuel you'd like to cook with. Here’s a breakdown.

Advertisement

Gas grills heat up quicker and burn cleaner than charcoal. While the heat doesn’t give food that smoky finish, you can replicate it with a smoker box filled with wood pellets. But condo dwellers, take note: most buildings don’t allow this type of grill on balconies.

Electric is the most eco-friendly option, and perfect for those who can’t use charcoal or gas in their outdoor spaces. The downside? They often don’t get as hot as gas or charcoal, and infrared ones can be pricey.

Charcoal is the gold standard for flavour, but this deliciousness takes time: A charcoal grill needs up to 30 minutes of preheating before it’s hot enough to cook on. Wood pellet bbqs work the same way.

How hot does a grill need to get?

Grill heat is rated in British Thermal Units (BTUs)—how much fuel the BBQ uses in a period of time. “People think that a grill with a high BTU means hotter and therefore better. What’s important is how efficiently those BTUs are distributed and used,” Clive says. A range between 80 and 100 BTUs per square inch is industry standard; anything higher isn’t particularly beneficial. Instead, says Clive, look at the components that handle heat distribution: how many burners it has if it’s gas, how well and quickly they ignite, vent size (smaller is better for controlling heat), and if the lid fits tightly. Also, ensure it’s a sturdy product made with heavy materials—especially the grill itself.

Advertisement

Does size matter?

It comes down to how much space you have and, more importantly, how you intend to cook with the BBQ itself. Have a huge backyard, but not much of a dinner party host? Then an SUV-sized grill that can accommodate up to 12 steaks shouldn’t be your first pick.

What about maintenance?

Charcoal grills require the most elbow grease in terms of cleaning, as you’ll need to remove all cooking ash from the BBQ every time you use it. You’ll want to regularly check gas BBQ connectors for leaks and in all cases, scrub the cooking grate down after each use. Gas-powered, griddle-style BBQs are becoming more popular, says Clive. These flat-top cooking surfaces are incredibly easy to clean (while they’re still hot) using water and a bench scraper.

How much should you spend on a new grill?

Generally speaking, you will pay more for a good-quality, long-lasting BBQ—and the base price will change depending on the type of grill you choose. With fewer parts, a simple charcoal BBQ, such as Weber’s standard kettle grill, can run you as little as $260. A basic gas one made with sturdy materials will start at around $500.

Ready to get grilling? Check out our absolute best grilling recipes.