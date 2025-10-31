The Sephora Sale Is On. Here’s What Our Beauty Editor Is Buying

With hibernation season just around the corner and Christmas not far behind, now is the perfect time to treat yourself to a couple of new launches you’ve had your eye on, stock up on tried-and-true favourites or get a head start on your holiday shopping with beauty gift sets to slip into stockings—or keep for yourself. Good news: Sephora is currently having a major sale on almost everything for its Beauty Insiders. (If you're not a member of Sephora's loyalty program yet, you can sign up for free.)

The Sephora savings event kicks off this Friday, October 31 and runs through Monday, November 10. There are major deals to be had using the code “EVERYTHING”, depending on your status: top-tier Rouge members get 20% off their basket from October 31 until November 3, while VIB and Insider members get 15% and 10% off respectively starting on November 4 through November 10. Members will also get free shipping and 30% off all Sephora Collection products for the duration of the sale.

Need inspo? Scroll to shop what’s in our beauty editor’s cart.

The Moisturizer I Can’t Live Without

Skinfix Barrier+ Triple Lipid-Peptide Cream, $73 or $63 for the refill

Sephora rarely has sales, so I’ll be stocking up on my ride-or-die moisturizer from Canadian brand Skinfix for the year ahead. I switch up my skincare routine a lot, but always come back to this super gentle, fragrance-free and sensitive skin-friendly formula. It’s nothing fancy, but it’s packed with ceramides, peptides, fatty acids, hyaluronic acid and glycerin. And the rich, buttery texture? Dreamy.

The Highlighter That Does It All

Saie Glowy Super Gel in Starglow, $43

My entire beauty routine is designed to achieve one thing and one thing only: glowing skin. And when skincare just doesn’t cut it, I turn to this nifty do-it-all luminizing gel to fake a dewier complexion. I use it all-over my face under makeup, on the high points of my cheeks as a highlighter or even mixed in with my foundation to achieve a subtle, lit-from-within sheen. I like the shade Starglow for a natural look on my fair skin tone. I need a re-up of my 30 mL bottle, but I will also be picking up a mini for my travel makeup bag.

The Eco-Friendly Eye Patch Swap

Dieux Reusable Forever Eye Mask, $35

Dieux, the brand co-founded by no-BS beauty expert Charlotte Palermino, recently launched at Sephora Canada, and I can’t wait to get my hands on it. These reusable silicone eye patches—designed to boost the efficacy of serums and moisturizers by keeping products close to the skin for better absorption—are currently in my cart, along with the brand’s Auracle Reviving Eye Gel. With the clocks turning back this Sunday, I’ll need all the help I can get to look a little brighter.

The Gourmand Scent Everyone Will Be Intrigued By

Henry Rose Dave Eau de Parfum, $165 for 50 mL

I didn’t think I was a gourmand girl, but then I fell in love with Rare Beauty Rare Eau de Parfum’s blend of warm vanilla, caramel and pistachio with a spicy ginger kick. I’m now a vanilla convert and can’t get enough of those warm, cozy scents. Dave by Henry Rose is a gourmand with an intriguing twist: it has a decadent vanilla and tonka bean base, cut with the freshness of lavandin, orange flower and tangerine, as well as pink pepper for a little spice.

The Splurge You Won’t Regret

Dyson Supersonic Nural Hair Dryer, $630

If you’ve had your eye on an expensive piece of beauty tech, the Sephora sale is the time to take the plunge. My recommendation? Get yourself a really, really good hair dryer. I’ve used the Dyson Supersonic Nural hair dryer for over a year, and the OG Dyson Supersonic for many years before that, and having quality hair tools has been a game-changer—it makes styling a totally breeze. It’s a splurge, but it’s something you’ll use daily for years to come.