25 Holiday Gift Sets For Beauty Lovers

They’re so good, you’ll definitely want to keep one for yourself.

If you have beauty lovers on your list, makeup or skincare gift sets are guaranteed to be a hit—and to make your holiday shopping a lot easier. Filled with bestsellers for every skin type, style and taste, these curated boxes take all the guesswork out of shopping with someone else’s beauty routine in mind. Plus, they’re also a great way to save money while stocking up on your own favourites or discovering new products.

Here, we’ve rounded up all the best holiday beauty gift sets to shop this season, whether you’re planning to place them under the tree or keep them all for yourself.

The Best Gift Sets For Beauty Lovers in 2023

Burt’s Bees Hand Cream Trio Holiday Set, $14

Packed with three scents of the brand’s bestselling shea butter hand creams—Lavender & Honey, Wild Rose & Berry and Watermelon & Mint—this set can also be split up to fill stockings.

Shop Now

The Body Shop Pears & Share Mini Gift, $15

This pint-sized gift set contains everything needed for a relaxing shower. It includes an exfoliating loofah, as well as a mini shower gel and a mini body butter in a delightfully fruity holiday-exclusive scent.

Shop Now

Laneige Midnight Minis Lip Sleeping Mask Set, $26

Fans of the iconic Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask love this limited-edition set. It comes with five flavours: Berry, Gummy Bear, Sweet Candy, Mint Choco and Mango. At just $26, it’s a major deal considering one full-size product is $33.

Shop Now

Merit Mini Flush Balm Trio, $53

Looking for a natural flush? This trio of balmy blushes includes bestselling shades like Beverly Hills and Fox, as well as Rouge, a new vibrant red hue.

Shop Now

Biossance Glow Forth Set, $80

Squalane is the key ingredient in this set, which features a full-size of the brand’s bestselling rich, deeply hydrating Omega Repair moisturizer, as well as generous samples of the copper peptide-infused serum and marine algae eye cream.

Shop Now

Benefit Cosmetics Fluffin’ Festive Brows Value Set, $48

Get your brows in party-ready shape with this handy kit, which contains a fine-tipped pencil, a wax and a tinted gel. It comes in a range of shades, so everyone can find their perfect match.

Shop Now

Sol de Janeiro Cheirosa Travel Perfume Set, $44

If you’ve been wanting to try Sol de Janeiro’s viral body mists, here’s your chance. This set comes with four of the brand’s bestselling scents, including Cheirosa 62, the OG Bum Bum cream fragrance which features gourmand notes of pistachio and salted caramel.

Shop Now

Grown Alchemist Giving Hands Hand Wash + Cream Set, $49

For the perfect host or hostess gift, stock up on this luxe hand soap and lotion duo. The former contains notes of orange, cedarwood and sage, while the latter leans into the scent of vanilla and orange peel. The formulas are also packed with nourishing oils to keep hands soft and hydrated.

Shop Now

Caudalie Beauty Elixir & Detox Mask Duo, $27

Between the extreme cold and all the parties, skin can always use a little pick-me-up during the holiday season. This set by Caudalie includes a detox mask and a refreshing mist.

Shop Now

Dr. Jart+ 10 Mask Must-Haves Set, $89

With 10 sheet masks for every skin concern, this set is sure to be a big hit this season. Keep them all for yourself, or split them up among your favourite people.

Shop Now

Tatcha Dewy Skin Essentials Set, $113

Dewy skin is always in, and this skincare set is all about achieving a covetable glow. It comes with a creamy face wash, a full-size cream that can be used day or night and a serum, plus a reusable furoshiki wrap.

Shop Now

Milk Makeup Hydro Grip + Glow Set, $54

For makeup that stays put all day (and all night), nothing beats this primer and setting spray combo by Milk Makeup. Stock up now—this set is valued at $85 and is guaranteed to sell out.

Shop Now

Skinfix Healthy Skin + Healthy Planet Set, $90

Perfect for sensitive skin, this set contains the brand’s signature Barrier+ moisturizer, a refill and a foaming cleanser, all of which are formulated with skin-loving ceramides.

Shop Now

Supergoop! Sunscreen Bestsellers Set, $45

SPF is non-negotiable, even in winter. With three sunscreens for every occasion, this set has you covered—literally.

Shop Now

Clean Reserve Perfume Layering Travel Set, $49

Discover your new favourite scent with this collection of layerable travel-sized perfumes. With warm and spicy notes of musk, salted praline and vanilla, Skin is a standout.

Shop Now

Peter Thomas Roth The Gift of Bright Eyes Set, $115

With options to hydrate, lift and firm, this trio of eye patches is perfect for the busy holiday season. Key ingredients include 24K gold, collagen and hyaluronic acid.

Shop Now

Sephora Collection Mask Wishes Face and Body Skincare Set, $34

Hydration is a head-to-toe affair with this collection of masks for face, body and hair. It’s the perfect discovery set for those just starting to dabble in beauty.

Shop Now

Dior Rouge Dior Minaudière Clutch Lipstick Collection, $370

Ever dreamed of owning (or gifting!) a Dior bag? This limited-edition gold clutch is filled with four full-sized velvet- and matte-finish lipsticks in festive red hues to put the perfect finishing touch on any holiday look.

Shop Now

Briogeo Don’t Despair, Repair! Hair Repair Remedies Gift Set, $78

Give the gift of salon-worthy, soft and shiny hair. With strengthening plant proteins, nourishing algae extract and ceramides, this repairing line of shampoo, mask and leave-in treatment is suitable for all hair types.

Shop Now

The Ordinary Power of Peptides Set, $46

Peptides are the star of this skincare kit, which boasts three full-size serums: one for the face, one for the eyes and one for lashes and brows.

Shop Now

Kiehl’s Hands + Lips Duo Set, $35

Lips and hands will be well taken care of all through winter thanks to this value gift set that contains Kiehl’s bestselling hand salve and a lip balm.

Shop Now

Charlotte Tilbury Charlotte’s Superstar Glow Kit, $42

Sculpted cheekbones are easier to achieve than you think with the help of Charlotte Tilbury’s viral Beauty Light Wands. This set includes ultra-popular shades Spotlight and Pinkgasm, which fly off the shelves at every restock. Snap them up while you still can.

Shop Now

E.l.f. Embellished 9-Piece Makeup Brush Set, $35

A good set of brushes is key, and makeup lovers of all ages will appreciate this solid selection. From concealer to contour to eyeshadow, this set has all the must-haves and promises to be a hit.

Shop Now

Bath & Body Works Champagne Toast Mini Gift Set, $12

Raise a glass to clean, soft hands this season with this giftable set of sanitizer and hand cream in Champagne Toast, the brand’s seasonal sparkling scent.

Shop Now

K18 Biomimetic Hairscience Damage Control Duo Set, $104

Hair damaged by bleach or heat will soak up this repairing combo. The mask and oil work together to repair weakened hair from within.

Shop Now

While the products in this piece have been independently chosen by our editors, this article contains affiliate links, so we may earn a small commission when you make a purchase through links on our site at no additional cost to you.