3 Simple Sleep Tips For A Smooth Transition Back To Standard Time

With the end of Daylight Saving Time, many Canadians look forward to “gaining” an extra hour of sleep when the clocks turn back early on Sunday. But the time change can still leave you feeling sluggish, jet-lagged or just a bit off your game.

Dr. Rébecca Robillard, an associate professor at the University of Ottawa’s school of psychology and a clinical sleep researcher at the Royal Ottawa Mental Health Centre, has some advice to help you get back into your regular rhythm—for the time change, and the rest of the season.

“The fall time change, based on the evidence that we have to date, seems to have milder effects than the spring time change, so this is kind of good news,” says Robillard. “[However], more than just losing or gaining an hour of sleep, [any time change] is actually disturbing the very delicate alignment between our internal biological clocks and the outside world,” she says. Critical body processes like blood pressure, heart rate, hormone release, or even insulin regulation are all impacted by the rhythm of our sleep. Here’s her advice on keeping it from messing with your rest.

Soak up the sun

Of all the helpful external cues that we give to our internal clocks to help us “readjust and realign” our mood and energy levels, Robillard says light is among the most important.

Take advantage of the extra daylight in the morning, whether it’s by going out for a walk or just opening your curtains to let the sunshine in. The more consistency we can try to create in our exposure to light during waking hours, the better, Robillard says.

This also means reducing artificial light exposure in the evening. Staying off of screens or using “night shift” mode can help streamline your body’s transition and signal that it’s time for sleep.

You can also try gradually shifting your sleep schedule to offset the change. For the fall, this means adjusting your bedtime and rise time by 15-20 minutes later each night. Ideally, you can start this 4 days before the date of the time change. However, Robillard says this method is used more commonly for the start of Daylight Saving Time in spring where a change might have more noticeable effects.

Get moving

While you might be tempted to put off your morning run and spend another hour under the covers, keeping exercise a consistent part of your daily routine will make the time change adjustment go more smoothly. Higher-intensity exercise is most beneficial in the morning, while lower-impact workouts that finish at least an hour before bedtime will help regulate your mood and energy levels for better sleep overall.

Check in on yourself (and others!)

Even for those of us who don’t really notice much of a difference–besides trying to remember how to reset the clock on your microwave–this time of year is a good opportunity to check in on the people in your circle.

For older adults and seniors, teens and children, and those with chronic conditions or sleep disorders, acute changes like the end of Daylight Saving Time can have more noticeable adverse effects. Moving toward the colder, darker months, mental health conditions like seasonal affective disorder (SAD) can become particularly challenging.

“You may be or might not be struggling, but people around you might be,” says Robillard. “[Giving] some special attention to connect with others is important at this time of year.”