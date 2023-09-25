12 Skincare-Infused Patches And Stickers For Every Concern

When it comes to dealing with common skin issues, there’s no shortage of buzzy at-home treatments to try. Our latest obsession? Skincare-infused patches and stickers. Designed to deliver concentrated active ingredients to targeted areas and formulated to treat everything from pesky pimples and dark circles to fine lines, they can be a good supplement to your existing skincare routine. Here are 10 to consider for a variety of skincare concerns.

FOR TIRED, PUFFY EYES

Pixi BeautifEye Eye Patches, $34

Soaked in a serum that contains brightening vitamin C, licorice and ginseng, these hydrogel patches reduce puffiness and instantly perk up tired peepers. Store them in the fridge to maximize their cooling effect.

Radford Beauty Patch The Daily Mask, $48

Thanks to moisture-boosting ingredients like hyaluronic acid and anti-inflammatory sea moss, these patches give skin a dewy, well-rested glow.

Peter Thomas Roth Glycolic Retinol Hydra-Gel Eye Patches, $88

These gel patches are made with glycolic acid and encapsulated retinol to improve the texture of the under-eye area, niacinamide to brighten and shea butter, avocado oil and vitamin E to nourish and prevent dryness. Shop Now Omy Laboratories Reusable Eye Patches, $20 Looking for a greener option? Pair these reusable and washable silicone eye patches with your favourite creams and serums to boost their efficacy. Shop Now

FOR PIMPLES

Peace Out Acne Day Dots, $26

Designed to be worn under makeup and formulated with acne-busting salicylic acid, these super sheer patches treat spots while also forming a protective barrier.

Hero Cosmetics Mighty Patch Invisible+, $29

These hydrocolloid bandages absorb excess fluid and shield skin from bacteria to flatten pimples and help speed up the healing process.

Starface Hydro-Star + Salicylic Acid Pimple Patches, $17

Starface—the brand known for its bright yellow, star-shaped hydrocolloid bandages—added a new patch to its collection: a version of their beloved patches that features one percent salicylic acid to target deeper spots. Just like the original stickers, they also soak up excess liquid to make zits disappear.

Consonant Skin+Care Hydrocolloid Patches, $12

This set of pimple patches from Canadian brand Consonant contains a mix of small and large transparent patches and tinted heart-shaped patches so you can take your pick.

FOR DARK SPOTS

Peace Out Microneedling Dark Spot Brightening Dots, $38

Adhesive dots formulated with brightening niacinamide and licorice extracts target hyperpigmentation using microneedles that help active ingredients penetrate into the skin.

Peach & Lily Peach Slices Dark Spot Microdots, $28

Formulated with vitamin C and niacinamide to brighten, hyaluronic acid to hydrate and cica—a popular ingredient in Korean beauty products—to soothe, these patches make quick work of hyperpigmentation, no matter your skin type.

Zitsticka Hyperfade Microdart Blur Patches, $50

Microdarts melt into the skin within two hours to quickly even out the discolouration left behind by zits after they heal.

FOR FINE LINES

Neostrata Hyaluronic Acid Micro Infusion Patches, $16

Hyaluronic acid delivers an intense boost of hydration to skin’s surface to plump it up and temporarily reduce the appearance of lines and wrinkles.

