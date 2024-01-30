Everything You Need To Know About Hyperpigmentation

“Melasma is referred to as the ‘mask of pregnancy’ for that reason,” says Abdulla, noting that the skin condition is driven by fluctuations in estrogen levels. The link between estrogen and melasma is not fully understood, though it is believed that the hormone influences the pigment-making cells in the body and that an increase in estrogen can make cells more sensitive to sunlight. While estrogen may cause some people to develop melasma, she notes that sun and heat typically play a bigger role in activating the condition.