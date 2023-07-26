11 Cute Pairs Of Sunglasses To Wear This Summer—And Beyond

All the styles worth adding to your shopping cart.

It’s the little things that make or break a look, and it’s especially true of sunglasses. Throw them on, and you instantly look cool, edgy and mysterious. But a statement pair of sunnies isn’t just a fashion accessory—tinted lenses with UV protection (along with sunscreen, of course) are a must year-round to protect you from the sun as you go about your business. From a twist on classic aviators and sleek cat-eye shades to trendy rectangle frames, this year’s best styles are all about nostalgia. Here, we’ve rounded up sunglasses to match every outfit and occasion.

Maguire

Incredibly cool, yet easy to wear, these sunnies are made from recycled plastic.

$95, maguireboutique.com

Kits

Channel your inner Barbie with rose-tinted lenses.

$129, kits.ca

Aldo

Geometric cat-eye frames make a statement in a soft pastel blue—the perfect frame to pair with the viral ‘blueberry milk nails’ manicure.

$18, aldoshoes.com

Jenny Bird

These sleek aviator frames by Canadian jewellery maker Jenny Bird were given a Y2K-inspired update with an angular silhouette.

$265, jenny-bird.ca

BonLook

There’s nothing more timeless than a pair of black oversized sunnies, and we’re partial to this pair from Canadian brand BonLook, which is perfectly balanced by a thick acetate frame for all-day comfort.

$99, bonlook.ca

Nana the Brand

Swimwear label Nana the Brand now dabbles in sunglasses, offering trendy, budget-friendly options like these olive green frames.

$20, simons.ca

Oscar Wylee

For round sunnies that give ’70s chic vibes (over, say, Harry Potter ones), opt for a hexagon frame with opaque lenses in an elevated metal finish.

$169, oscarwylee.ca

Matt & Nat

A hit of sunshine yellow is guaranteed to brighten up your outfit—and your day.

$70, mattandnat.com

I-Sea

The fun pattern on the frames gives these aviators a contemporary update.

$68, anthropologie.com

H&M

A tortoise shell cat-eye frame is guaranteed to be a timeless addition to your eyewear collection.

$20, hm.com

Urban Outfitters

Sweet scallops elevate this simple oval frame and bring a touch of whimsy.

$29, urbanoutfitters.com

While the products in this piece have been independently chosen, this article contains affiliate links, so we may earn a small commission when you make a purchase through links on our site at no additional cost to you.