25 Barbie-Inspired Pink Pieces To Add To Your Wardrobe

It’s a Barbie world, and we’re just living in it.

With the buzzy, Greta Gerwig-directed Barbie movie coming out on July 21 and a slew of high-profile collabs—everything from shoes, makeup and skincare to rugs, ice cream and roller skates—the iconic blonde fashionista is back in the limelight, and so is her favourite colour. Dubbed the “Barbiecore” aesthetic, head-to-toe pink is trending for summer. Take a cue from the doll’s covetable wardrobe and shop 25 pink fashion pieces we promise will outlive the craze.

Urban Outfitters

Throw on these whimsical sunnies to add a an unexpected twist to a classic summer outfit.

Sunglasses, $29, urbanoutfitters.com

Penningtons

Taking inspiration from ’60s fashion, this simple A-line frock is a incredibly easy to style despite its bold colour.

Sleeveless dress, $56 (on sale for $34), penningtons.com

Aldo

Consider these jelly slingbacks the real-life, human-sized version of Barbie’s beloved heels.

Slingback heels, $110 on sale, aldoshoes.com

Missoma

A pair of squiggly earrings dipped in electric pink enamel are guaranteed to steal the show no matter what you pair them with.

Earrings, $72, missoma.com

Uniqlo

A must-have for summer’s hottest days, this roomy linen-blend dress is chic and comfortable.

Linen-blend dress, $70, uniqlo.com

Converse

Upgrade your standard Converse for a pair in this covetable pink hue.

Sneakers, $100, littleburgundyshoes.com

H&M

Keep cool all night in this cute shorts and cami pyjama set.

Pyjama set, $20, hm.com

Andie Swim

With its ruffle scoop neckline, low back and ample bum coverage, this swimsuit is the perfect blend of flirty and practical.

One-piece swimsuit, $151, andieswim.com

Mango

Cool and laid-back, this slightly cropped denim jacket will stand the test of time. Bonus point if you pair it with the matching skirt.

Denim jacket, $100, mango.com

Maguire

Combine two trends—balletcore and Barbiecore—in one sweet pair of shoes.

Ballet flats, $195, maguireboutique.com

Reformation

This ruffled asymmetrical tank top is an easy way to dip your toe into Y2K throwback fashion.

Top, $248, thereformation.com

The Drop

This bright one-shoulder midi dress with waist cut-outs will make you stand out wherever you wear it.

One-shoulder dress, $90, amazon.ca

Simons

There’s nothing like a playful hair accessory to ease your way into bright colours.

Claw clip, $15, simons.ca

Eliza Faulkner

Known for her love of pink, bows, ruffles and voluminous silhouettes, Montreal-based designer Eliza Faulkner’s designs are equal parts sweet and edgy. Case in point: This magenta top with a peephole that shows just a little bit of skin.

Neck-tie top, $195 ($99 on sale), elizafaulkner.com

Ahiri

A pink-and-white colourblock pattern give this lightweight knit dress a Barbie-worthy vibe.

Dress, $109 on sale, ahiri.ca

Lambert

Made from vegan leather, this design by Montreal-based brand Lambert comes with both a shoulder strap and an adjustable crossbody strap so it can be worn two ways.

Handbag, $140, lambertdesign.com

Hilary MacMillan

From the brand’s Barbie-themed collection, this made-in-Canada dress is available in sizes up to 4XL.

Midi dress, $160 on sale, hilarymacmillan.com

Coach

Beloved by the fashion set, the brand’s puffy Pillow Tabby bag comes in an array of playful candy-coloured hues. We’ve got our eye on this pretty pastel pink, and we think Barbie would approve.

Leather bag, $480, coach.com

Reitmans

There’s nothing subtle about this fuchsia dress, yet the delicate eyelet fabric brings a touch of sophistication.

Eyelet dress, $90, reitmans.com

Joe Fresh

Tied with a pretty bow, this maxi dress will add a little oomph to your daytime look.

Linen-blend dress, $49, joefresh.com

Birkenstock

We’ve spotted Birkenstock’s Arizona style on seemingly every stylish celeb recently, so it’s safe to say that they’re having a moment. The comfortable sandals come in water-friendly, brightly coloured options, including pink.

Sandals, $66, freepeople.com

JW Pei

Embellished with unique two-tone details, this circular top-handle bag is incredibly eye-catching.

Bag, $141, jwpei.com

Cider

Ready to go all-in and make a statement? Pair your favourite basics with colourful jeans.

Wide-leg jeans, $40, shopcider.com

Smash & Tess

As cute as it is comfy, this zip-up romper—a collab with former pop-rock princess and reality star Ashlee Simpson—is the perfect throw-on-and-go option for lazy days.

Wide-leg romper, $150, smashtess.com

Hudson North

At home or at the cottage, this cozy set will have you relaxed and ready to lounge in no time.

Hoodie, $40 on sale, shorts, $27 on sale, thebay.com

While the products in this piece have been independently chosen, this article contains affiliate links, so we may earn a small commission when you make a purchase through links on our site at no additional cost to you.