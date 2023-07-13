Fashion

25 Barbie-Inspired Pink Pieces To Add To Your Wardrobe

Channel everyone’s favourite doll in head-to-toe pink.

By Updated

It’s a Barbie world, and we’re just living in it.

With the buzzy, Greta Gerwig-directed Barbie movie coming out on July 21 and a slew of high-profile collabs—everything from shoes, makeup and skincare to rugs, ice cream and roller skates—the iconic blonde fashionista is back in the limelight, and so is her favourite colour. Dubbed the “Barbiecore” aesthetic, head-to-toe pink is trending for summer. Take a cue from the doll’s covetable wardrobe and shop 25 pink fashion pieces we promise will outlive the craze.

A model wearing a pair of two-tone squiggle Barbiecore pink fashion trend sunglasses from Urban Outfitters.

Urban Outfitters

Throw on these whimsical sunnies to add a an unexpected twist to a classic summer outfit.

Sunglasses, $29, urbanoutfitters.com

A model wearing a Barbiecore pink fashion trend dress from plus-size store Penningtons.

Penningtons

Taking inspiration from ’60s fashion, this simple A-line frock is a incredibly easy to style despite its bold colour.

Sleeveless dress, $56 (on sale for $34), penningtons.com

A pink slingback Barbiecore pink fashion trend heel from Aldo seen from the side.

Aldo

Consider these jelly slingbacks the real-life, human-sized version of Barbie’s beloved heels.

Slingback heels, $110 on sale, aldoshoes.com

A pair of Barbiecore pink fashion trend squiggle enamel earrings from Missoma.

Missoma

A pair of squiggly earrings dipped in electric pink enamel are guaranteed to steal the show no matter what you pair them with.

Earrings, $72, missoma.com

A model wearing a Barbiecore pink fashion trend midi linen dress from Uniqlo.

Uniqlo

A must-have for summer’s hottest days, this roomy linen-blend dress is chic and comfortable.

Linen-blend dress, $70, uniqlo.com

A Barbiecore pink fashion trend Converse seen from the side on a white background.

Converse

Upgrade your standard Converse for a pair in this covetable pink hue.

Sneakers, $100, littleburgundyshoes.com

A model wearing a Barbiecore pink fashion trend two-piece tank and short pyjama set from H&M.

H&M

Keep cool all night in this cute shorts and cami pyjama set.

Pyjama set, $20, hm.com

A Barbiecore pink fashion trend ruffled one-piece swimsuit from Andie Swim..

Andie Swim

With its ruffle scoop neckline, low back and ample bum coverage, this swimsuit is the perfect blend of flirty and practical.

One-piece swimsuit, $151, andieswim.com

A model wearing a Barbiecore pink fashion trend denim jacket.

Mango

Cool and laid-back, this slightly cropped denim jacket will stand the test of time. Bonus point if you pair it with the matching skirt.

Denim jacket, $100, mango.com

A pair of Barbiecore pink fashion trend ballet flats from Maguire.

Maguire

Combine two trends—balletcore and Barbiecore—in one sweet pair of shoes.

Ballet flats, $195, maguireboutique.com

A model wearing a Barbiecore pink fashion trend asymmetrical tank top from Reformation.

Reformation

This ruffled asymmetrical tank top is an easy way to dip your toe into Y2K throwback fashion.

Top, $248, thereformation.com

A model wearing a Barbiecore pink fashion trend cut-out one-shoulder dress from The Drop via Amazon.

The Drop

This bright one-shoulder midi dress with waist cut-outs will make you stand out wherever you wear it.

One-shoulder dress, $90, amazon.ca

A Barbiecore pink fashion trend squiggle claw clip from Simons.

Simons

There’s nothing like a playful hair accessory to ease your way into bright colours.

Claw clip, $15, simons.ca

A sheer Barbiecore pink fashion trend top with tie neck from Eliza Faulkner on a model.

Eliza Faulkner

Known for her love of pink, bows, ruffles and voluminous silhouettes, Montreal-based designer Eliza Faulkner’s designs are equal parts sweet and edgy. Case in point: This magenta top with a peephole that shows just a little bit of skin.

Neck-tie top, $195 ($99 on sale), elizafaulkner.com

A model wearing a Barbiecore pink fashion trend knit dress from Ahiri with white details.

Ahiri

A pink-and-white colourblock pattern give this lightweight knit dress a Barbie-worthy vibe.

Dress, $109 on sale, ahiri.ca

A Barbiecore pink fashion trend handbag from Lambert.

Lambert

Made from vegan leather, this design by Montreal-based brand Lambert comes with both a shoulder strap and an adjustable crossbody strap so it can be worn two ways.

Handbag, $140, lambertdesign.com

A plus-size model wearing a Barbiecore pink fashion trend knit midi dress from Hilary Macmillan.

Hilary MacMillan

From the brand’s Barbie-themed collection, this made-in-Canada dress is available in sizes up to 4XL.

Midi dress, $160 on sale, hilarymacmillan.com

A Barbiecore pink fashion trend tabby pillow Coach bag seen on a white background.

Coach

Beloved by the fashion set, the brand’s puffy Pillow Tabby bag comes in an array of playful candy-coloured hues.  We’ve got our eye on this pretty pastel pink, and we think Barbie would approve.

Leather bag, $480, coach.com

A model wearing a Barbiecore pink fashion trend eyelet dress from Reitmans.

Reitmans

There’s nothing subtle about this fuchsia dress, yet the delicate eyelet fabric brings a touch of sophistication.

Eyelet dress, $90, reitmans.com

A model wearing a Barbiecore pink fashion trend dress with a tie back from Joe Fresh.

Joe Fresh

Tied with a pretty bow, this maxi dress will add a little oomph to your daytime look.

Linen-blend dress, $49, joefresh.com

A Birkenstock Barbiecore pink fashion trend sandal seen from the side.

Birkenstock

We’ve spotted Birkenstock’s Arizona style on seemingly every stylish celeb recently, so it’s safe to say that they’re having a moment. The comfortable sandals come in water-friendly, brightly coloured options, including pink.

Sandals, $66, freepeople.com

A Barbiecore pink fashion trend top handle bag with embellishments from JW Pei.

JW Pei

Embellished with unique two-tone details, this circular top-handle bag is incredibly eye-catching.

Bag, $141, jwpei.com

A pair of Barbiecore pink fashion trend wide-leg denim pants from Cider.

Cider

Ready to go all-in and make a statement? Pair your favourite basics with colourful jeans.

Wide-leg jeans, $40, shopcider.com

Ashlee Simpson wearing a Barbiecore pink fashion trend romper from Smash and Tess.

Smash & Tess

As cute as it is comfy, this zip-up romper—a collab with former pop-rock princess and reality star Ashlee Simpson—is the perfect throw-on-and-go option for lazy days.

Wide-leg romper, $150, smashtess.com

A model wearing a Barbiecore pink fashion trend hoodie and short set from Hudson North.

Hudson North

At home or at the cottage, this cozy set will have you relaxed and ready to lounge in no time.

Hoodie, $40 on sale, shorts, $27 on sale, thebay.com

While the products in this piece have been independently chosen, this article contains affiliate links, so we may earn a small commission when you make a purchase through links on our site at no additional cost to you.

