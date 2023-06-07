15 Cute Pairs Of Sandals You Can Actually Walk In

Toe-baring season is almost upon us, so it’s time for a pedicure and a footwear refresh. (Because let’s face it: Last year’s worn-out flip-flops just won’t cut it.) Summer is all about comfort and easy-breezy style, so we’ve rounded up sandals that will take you from your couch to backyard gatherings and beyond. From sporty flatforms to chic block heels that offer plenty of support, these sandals were made for walking.
Aldo
A grown-up take on ’90s jelly shoes, these chunky fisherman sandals are the perfect throwback addition to your summer wardrobe.
Lug-sole fisherman sandals, $90, aldoshoes.com
Maguire
Dreamy pastel hues give this elegant pair of mules a whimsical vibe. Need something a little sleeker? The bow is removable.
Heeled mule sandals, $195, maguireboutique.com
Joe Fresh x Jillian Harris
From Joe Fresh’s latest capsule collection with B.C.-based lifestyle influencer Jillian Harris, this pair of daintily scalloped slingbacks is equal parts comfy and chic.
Slingback sandals, $39, joefresh.com
Matt & Nat
A big buckle makes a statement on these sleek slides—which happen to be highly discounted at the moment.
Vegan leather slides, $30 (sale price), mattandnat.com
Teva
Featuring a vibrant combo of pink and orange, these bold flatforms are the embodiment of dopamine dressing.
Flatform sandals, $100, tevaonline.ca
H&M
Elongated beads bring a touch of fun to a simple pair of slides.
Beaded slides, $50, hm.com
La Canadienne
Studs and buckles give this pair of dad sandals an edge.
Studded leather sandals, $450, lacanadienneshoes.com
Steve Madden
Remember when everyone had a pair of black Steve Madden platforms? This throwback ’90s style feels as fresh as ever thanks to a fresh pink makeover.
Platform slides, $60, stevemadden.ca
Poppy Barley
From office days to wedding receptions, these strappy heels take the guesswork out of getting dressed.
Heeled sandals, $265, poppybarley.com
Dr. Martens
When temperatures rise, swap your go-to boots for these cool platform sandals.
Platform leather sandals, $180, drmartens.com
Cougar
These sandals are a breezy take on the puffy texture trend we’ve seen on bags this year.
Puffy leather sandals, $140, cougarshoes.ca
Birkenstock
Updated with large buckles for a little extra oomph, the Arizona sandal remains timeless.
Leather sandals, $210, birkenstock.com
Crocs
Crocs are having a resurgence, and we’re here for it. If you’re not a fan of the brand’s signature clogs, try the cool-girl-approved ‘Brooklyn’ style instead.
Wedge sandals, $65, crocs.ca
Mango x Simon Miller
The cushy soles of these sandals—a collab between Mango and Simon Miller, the designer who brought us last summer’s ultra-popular bubble clogs—are basically pillowy mattresses for your feet.
Platform slides, $180, mango.com
Everlane
With a leather thong and adjustable straps, these sandals are a step up from flip-flops.
Leather sandals, $197, everlane.com
While the products in this piece have been independently chosen by our editors, this article contains affiliate links, so we may earn a small commission when you make a purchase through links on our site at no additional cost to you.