Cute Canadian Pieces To Pack On Your Summer Vacation

Here’s how to put together a heatwave-proof look worthy of the French Riviera (even if you’re just renting a rustic cottage).

Whether you’re planning a multi-stop Euro trip or will be staying close to home, summer is the time to embrace a relaxed, laid-back look. Think lightweight fabrics, cool and breezy silhouettes and punchy patterns in bright hues. Here are nine pieces from our favourite Canadian brands that fit that bill.

Roots

Crochet is having a moment, and this slightly cropped top is a breezy take on the trend.

Crochet top, $68, roots.com

Reitmans

Thanks to their flowy silhouette, these boldly printed high-waisted wide-leg pants will keep you cool in the heat.

Wide-leg pants, $60, reitmans.com

Canadian Hat

A chic chapeau, like this classic straw hat, doubles as sun protection.

Canadian Hat straw hat, $59, thebay.com

Kits

Oversized sunglasses—like these zesty orange-framed ones by Vancouver-based brand Kits—have a retro vibe.

Sunglasses, $129, kits.ca

Ai

A stylish take on the ubiquitous wicker bag, this woven tote is cute and practical.

Mini knit bag, $120, ai-co.ca

Simons

Tied around your neck, head or favourite handbag, a silky scarf instantly adds a pop of colour to any outfit.

Scarf, $19, simons.ca

Aldo

With a mix of blue, green and yellow tones, these statement earrings are surprisingly summery.

Earrings, $15, aldoshoes.com

Poppy Barley

Easy to throw on, these leather slides feature an adjustable buckle. They’re also compact and lightweight, making them perfect to pack on your summer adventures.

Leather slides, $245, poppybarley.com

Quo Beauty

Skip the lipstick and opt for a subtle flick of eyeliner in a punchy hue.



Quo Beauty Liquid Precision Marker eyeliner in Cobalt, $12, shoppersdrugmart.ca

While the products in this piece have been independently chosen by our editors, this article contains affiliate links, so we may earn a small commission when you make a purchase through links on our site at no additional cost to you.