12 Denim Jackets That Are Perfect For Spring

If there’s one wardrobe staple that has stood the test of time, it’s the classic denim jacket. Layered over classic white tees, button-ups or dresses, it instantly lends a cool, laid-back vibe to your wardrobe. You can’t go wrong with a timeless trucker jacket in a blue wash, but this season’s coolest styles are all about experimenting with dimensions. Oversized, cropped or belted, a good jean jacket will see you through spring’s ever-changing weather and be there for you on summer’s chilliest days, too. Below, we’ve rounded up a few of our favourite options to shop now.

Twik

Voluminous short sleeves put a summer-friendly twist on the classic denim jacket.

Cropped denim jacket, $110, simons.ca

Gap

A denim blazer is the perfect laid-back addition to any workwear rotation.

Denim blazer, $154, gapcanada.ca

Mango

Pink has been trending for so long that it’s officially verging into neutral territory, so you can pair this lightweight overshirt with just about anything in your wardrobe.

Denim overshirt, $70, mango.com

Eliza Faulkner

Montreal-based designer Eliza Faulkner’s signature bows and frills elevate this denim piece to edgy-yet-sophisticated new heights.

Denim jacket, $350, elizafaulkner.com

Mavi

Blooming with embroidered daisies, this cropped light wash jacket is a celebration of spring. And if you want to go all in, there’s even a pair of matching shorts.

Printed denim jacket, $128, ca.mavi.com

Zara

It doesn’t get much chicer than this denim trench coat. For a playful take on the Canadian tuxedo, take a cue from Zara’s styling and pair with a matching pair of boots.

Denim trench, $169, zara.com. Coming soon.

Yoga Jeans

For an option you can dress up or down, opt for a white overshirt that’s thin enough to be work under layers.

Oversized denim shirt, $118, yogajeans.ca

Madewell

This jacket features a classic cut and an indigo wash that looks perfectly lived-in.

Plus-sized jean jacket, $191, madewell.com

BDG

A patchwork of denim washes is the way to go if you can’t choose just one.

Patchwork denim jacket, $129, urbanoutfitters.com

H&M

When it comes to outerwear, it doesn’t get much cooler than a slouchy, oversized denim jacket in a timeless black wash.

Denim jacket, $40, hm.com

Everlane

Designed with clean lines and made from a dark wash denim, this jacket will never go out of style.

Denim jacket, $154, everlane.com

Ahiri

From Canadian brand Ahiri’s new line, this checkered jacket is the perfect balance of trendy and timeless.

Denim jacket, $139, ahiri.ca

