Style

12 Casual Plus-Size Dresses You Can Wear Anywhere

Dress them up or dress them down—either way you'll look stunning.

By Updated

No matter how much time you have to get ready in the morning, throwing on a cute dress is the easiest way to make sure you feel put together and ready to take on the day. From breezy floral frocks to chic wraps, we’ve rounded up a dozen plus-size dresses you’ll want to wear every day.

Oge Ajibe

This lightweight cotton dress by Vancouver-based designer Oge Ajibe has all the hallmarks of a wardrobe staple. (Oh, and it also comes in yellow!)

Cotton dress, $238, ogeajibe.com. Available in sizes XS to 5X.

Hilary MacMillan

Made from a comfortable, breathable knit, this stunning bodycon frock features bold stripes in pink and orange, a.k.a. the hottest colour combo of the season.

Midi dress, $185, hilarymacmillan.com. Available in sizes XS to 4XL.

Penningtons

Puff sleeves add a touch of drama to this classic floral print.

V-neck dress, $100, penningtons.com. Available in sizes 12 to 24.

Old Navy

Taking inspiration from the ’90s, this linen-blend dress with adjustable straps will keep you cool on the season’s warmest days.

Mini dress, $32, oldnavy.ca. Available is sizes XS to 4X.

Wray

Designed in collaboration with content creator Kellie B, this colourful maxi dress features spaghetti straps and a belt that can be adjusted to create the perfect fit.

Maxi dress, $248, wray.nyc. Available in sizes XXS to 6XL.

Alder Apparel

Built-in shorts and the supportive double-lined bust make this dress a favourite of hikers, campers, tennis players and frequent flyers.

Dress with shorts, $105, alderapparel.com. Available in sizes XS to 6X.

Eloquii

Lean into the patchwork trend with this denim-look maxi.

Knit mesh dress, $147, eloquii.com. Available in sizes 14 to 28.

Lachapelle Atelier

A colourful gingham pattern give this classic silhouette by Montreal-based Lachapelle Atelier a playful twist.

Maxi dress, $145, lachapelleatelier.ca. Available in sizes S to 4X.

Mango

There’s nothing like fringe to elevate a simple knit dress.

Fringed dress, $100, shop.mango.com. Available in sizes 0 to 20.

Hudson North

A breezy patterned dress is perfect for meetings and picnics.

Maxi dress, $125, thebay.com. Available in sizes XS to 3X.

H&M

This wrap-style dress is ready for anything.

Wrap dress, $45, hm.com. Available in sizes XS to 4XL.

Universal Standard

This tie-waist dress comes in a range of colours, including bright green, sky blue and sunshine yellow.

Jersey dress, $185, universalstandard.com. Available in sizes 4XS to 4XL.

Get Chatelaine in your inbox!

Our very best stories, recipes, style and shopping tips, horoscopes and special offers. Delivered a couple of times a week.
  • *
FILED UNDER: